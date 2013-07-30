Shawn Kemp’s Iconic Reebok Kamikaze II Mid Releasing In “Kentucky” Colors

Everyone loves a good “what if?” story. Well here you go. Shawn Kemp never played college basketball, but he did initially sign a national letter of intent to play at the University of Kentucky. In the end, he’d go on to stardom with both the Sonics and with Reebok, because of his sick Kamikaze II Mid. As kids everywhere get ready to go back to school, Reebok is taking Kemp back with a special “Kentucky” edition of the Kamikaze II Mid to celebrate what could’ve been.

Dropping August 16, these blue and white “Letter of Intent” kicks will be available in limited quantities for $100 at key retailers, including Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Finish Line, DTLR, Shiekhs, Champs, Shoe Palace and Reebok.com. For now, stay tuned with Dime for more details as they emerge.

