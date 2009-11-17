Shawn Marion To Appear At The House Of Hoops In Dallas Grand Opening On Saturday

Anybody that will be in the Dallas area this weekend needs to make a stop at the new House of Hoops Grand Opening this Saturday, November 21. The event will take place between 4-6 p.m. at the Town East Center. Shawn Marion will be on hand as will some of Dallas’ top high school ballers. This past Saturday, Cat Daddy from K104 came to the store’s soft opening with DJ Sallis on the turntables giving away HOH gift certificates as prizes to some of the contests he hosted including: trivia, shooting contests and random contests like who has $1.04 in change, with only pennies, nickels and dimes. The Lebron VIIs were also hot seller – especially in the exclusive colorway for Foot Locker. Both Cat Daddy and DJ Sallis will be back for the Grand Opening.