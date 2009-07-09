Shawn Marion to Dallas in 4-team trade; LeBron’s Spike Lee joint

So is it OK for Shawn Marion to be good again? As the centerpiece of a complicated four-team trade that went down last night, Marion is (pending League approval) headed to Dallas, where he’ll continue his tradition of being paired with an elite point guard who can make him look like a Top-20 NBA player. First it was Steph in his prime, then Steve Nash in his prime, and now Jason Kidd (at the end of the road). We still haven’t been able to figure out just how good Marion is without the assists/assistance of an All-Star PG — here’s where the Raptors fans try to sell Jose Calderon as an All-Star — and even the stints with Miami and Toronto where his production fell off could be chalked up to not having enough time to blend into their system or not being in the right system. But like we asked when rumors of this deal first popped up, where is Marion going to fit with the Mavs’ lineup? Dirk is obviously locked in at PF, so unless you move Josh Howard to SG and play Marion at SF, he’d have to come off the bench. And Matrix doesn’t seem like he’s ready to accept a reserve role at this point in his career. If they do roll with the Kidd-Howard-Marion-Dirk-Dampier starting five, with Jason Terry and J.J. Barea off the bench, that’s a dangerous group … The entire trade involves the Mavs, Raptors, Magic and Grizzlies. It sends Marion (5 years, $39 million), Kris Humphries and Greg Buckner to Dallas; Jerry Stackhouse (gonna be waived), Quincy Douby and cash to Memphis; and Hedo Turkoglu (5 years, $53 million), Antoine Wright and Devean George to Toronto. The Magic get a trade exception in exchange for Hedo, and Toronto gets to keep their mid-level exception money since Hedo becomes a trade acquisition and not a straight signing. Or something like that … But the bigger question remains: Who the f*** keeps giving Devean George work? He’s like the Jason Voorhees of the NBA, except he kinda sucks at his job … In simpler deals, the Spurs signed Antonio McDyess for about $17.5M over three years, Anderson Varejao agreed to a six-year, $50M deal with Cleveland, and Dahntay Jones is headed to the Pacers for $11M over four years. Will the McDyess acquisition be the one that finally makes Tim Duncan actually play center? And if you think back to the ’07 Finals and the infamous off-the-backboard shot, did you ever see Varejao as a guy who could command 50 mil in the League? But then if Brian Cardinal can make anything beyond the veteran’s minimum, anything is possible … And from the rumor mill: Portland is about to offer Paul Millsap a deal big enough to scare the Jazz away; the Pistons are high on Big Baby Davis to bolster their frontcourt; Grant Hill has offers from the Knicks, Celtics and Suns; and the Grizzlies may come through with an offer for Allen Iverson any day now … The Yao Ming case just keeps getting worse. Still waiting to hear if Yao is opting for or against season-ending surgery, the Rockets were granted a “disabled player” exception from the NBA — basically an extra $5.7M of cap space to sign somebody since it looks like Yao is out for the year. Pretty sure “disabled” is a word Houston constantly feared it would see next to Yao’s name, but this at least this gives them an opportunity to find a semi-decent replacement. Or to throw $5.5M too much at one of the Collins Twins … By now you’ve heard of the LeBron Getting Crowned On The Grassy Knoll controversy. Spike Lee is collaborating with Anderson Cooper on the investigative documentary, and Jordan Crawford has been promised a summer-league spot with the Pistons … Day Three of the Orlando summer league: Tyler Hansbrough put up 24 points and Roy Hibbert added 21 and eight boards in the Pacers’ win over Utah; Russell Westbrook had 26 points, five dimes and five steals in a win over Boston; and Ryan Anderson and Mo Ager scored 21 apiece to lead Orlando past the Nets/Sixers … We’re out like The Tape …