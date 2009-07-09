Shawn Marion to Dallas in 4-team trade; LeBron’s Spike Lee joint

So is it OK for Shawn Marion to be good again? As the centerpiece of a complicated four-team trade that went down last night, Marion is (pending League approval) headed to Dallas, where he’ll continue his tradition of being paired with an elite point guard who can make him look like a Top-20 NBA player. First it was Steph in his prime, then Steve Nash in his prime, and now Jason Kidd (at the end of the road). We still haven’t been able to figure out just how good Marion is without the assists/assistance of an All-Star PG — here’s where the Raptors fans try to sell Jose Calderon as an All-Star — and even the stints with Miami and Toronto where his production fell off could be chalked up to not having enough time to blend into their system or not being in the right system. But like we asked when rumors of this deal first popped up, where is Marion going to fit with the Mavs’ lineup? Dirk is obviously locked in at PF, so unless you move Josh Howard to SG and play Marion at SF, he’d have to come off the bench. And Matrix doesn’t seem like he’s ready to accept a reserve role at this point in his career. If they do roll with the Kidd-Howard-Marion-Dirk-Dampier starting five, with Jason Terry and J.J. Barea off the bench, that’s a dangerous group … The entire trade involves the Mavs, Raptors, Magic and Grizzlies. It sends Marion (5 years, $39 million), Kris Humphries and Greg Buckner to Dallas; Jerry Stackhouse (gonna be waived), Quincy Douby and cash to Memphis; and Hedo Turkoglu (5 years, $53 million), Antoine Wright and Devean George to Toronto. The Magic get a trade exception in exchange for Hedo, and Toronto gets to keep their mid-level exception money since Hedo becomes a trade acquisition and not a straight signing. Or something like that … But the bigger question remains: Who the f*** keeps giving Devean George work? He’s like the Jason Voorhees of the NBA, except he kinda sucks at his job … In simpler deals, the Spurs signed Antonio McDyess for about $17.5M over three years, Anderson Varejao agreed to a six-year, $50M deal with Cleveland, and Dahntay Jones is headed to the Pacers for $11M over four years. Will the McDyess acquisition be the one that finally makes Tim Duncan actually play center? And if you think back to the ’07 Finals and the infamous off-the-backboard shot, did you ever see Varejao as a guy who could command 50 mil in the League? But then if Brian Cardinal can make anything beyond the veteran’s minimum, anything is possible … And from the rumor mill: Portland is about to offer Paul Millsap a deal big enough to scare the Jazz away; the Pistons are high on Big Baby Davis to bolster their frontcourt; Grant Hill has offers from the Knicks, Celtics and Suns; and the Grizzlies may come through with an offer for Allen Iverson any day now … The Yao Ming case just keeps getting worse. Still waiting to hear if Yao is opting for or against season-ending surgery, the Rockets were granted a “disabled player” exception from the NBA — basically an extra $5.7M of cap space to sign somebody since it looks like Yao is out for the year. Pretty sure “disabled” is a word Houston constantly feared it would see next to Yao’s name, but this at least this gives them an opportunity to find a semi-decent replacement. Or to throw $5.5M too much at one of the Collins Twins … By now you’ve heard of the LeBron Getting Crowned On The Grassy Knoll controversy. Spike Lee is collaborating with Anderson Cooper on the investigative documentary, and Jordan Crawford has been promised a summer-league spot with the Pistons … Day Three of the Orlando summer league: Tyler Hansbrough put up 24 points and Roy Hibbert added 21 and eight boards in the Pacers’ win over Utah; Russell Westbrook had 26 points, five dimes and five steals in a win over Boston; and Ryan Anderson and Mo Ager scored 21 apiece to lead Orlando past the Nets/Sixers … We’re out like The Tape …
Man, the Mavs sure are working hard to finish 4th in the west.
That dunk must’ve been something horrible. Most likely crawford cramming on lebron with his nuts in “the king”s mouth. Then lebron falling over of course. –
Otherwise why would the video be confiscated?!
17.5 for Mcdyess and 50 for Varejao….wow, talk about recession. i really should have played more sports and learn less, now it’s too late. the only question remaining is where LO is going. but i guess if portland signs Millsap than he has no chance but to stay with LA.
so many players changing teams!! damn i want nba 2k10 now to play with these revamped teams!!
“Pistons are high on Big Baby Davis to bolster their frontcourt”
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!
bron usually jumps high enough for a block attempt even if he gets somewhat posterized and all… just like when courtney lee crammed on him during the ECF… so this kid crawford really must’ve got insane hops… im out like bron gettin’ a “nut job”…
Gorgeous deal. I just want to know how initiated this type of deal? That is the GM I want to work under for a couple of years to learn some of the game. Incredible. Orlando has been very savvy as well in picking up a 7 million dollar trade exception. I don’t see a sour point to this deal at all. Great 4 team Deal.
Yeah that is a lot of money for Varejao…wow…
Spurs are racking up 4 men, so maybe Duncan will play more 5, but then again Tim is just solid so it doesn’t matter. Defensively they are just going to match up. They are very versatile.
Actually…
The West is even better now.
Denver can only be better and Ty Lawson is a major upgrade over Anthony Carter
Dallas will have a line up to combat any style. They have runners, gunners, bangers, and one of the best setup guys.
Portland will be more mature and if they can sign a banger and find a better way to use, hell A WAY to use Jared Bayless along with a healthy Martell they are dangerous
Utah is always steady and dangerous. Now Deron will be able to play more at the 2 and get rest with Maynor toward the end of the season to gear up for playoffs. Memo is healthy. Brewer will be better.
Lakers are stacked as well (assuming LO is back). Artest is still a beast and playing next to Kobe he will not have to jack shots, but rather Body cats in the post. Bynum can’t get worst…right? I’d like to think Shannon will learn more and take more minutes from Fish until crunch time, but in the little time he was with LA he improved…Real coaching is great to see.
Clippers…I’m actually thinking about them. Barron says it is on and I think I’m going to ride with him in that they will not be the same as last year. Kaman is healthy Barron is healthy. Gordon is a year more mature. Hopefully Thorton added passing to his game this summer. Camby will be back and Griffin will be that steady worker that they needed at the four and lost in Brand eventually.
Spurs have gotten more athletic and still have their core producers. Jefferson/Ginobli/Parker can stand against any 3 through 1 line in the L…Duncan is Duncan and he may be able to get some rest without Spurs not being able to scorer or rebound in the paint. Dyess and Haslip are upgrades. Haslip has came a long way and playing with two super professional very talented bigs in Duncan and Dyess is great, although he is damn near 30 at this point.
NO and Suns doing much unless they pull something off soon.
So all you people that though David Lee didn’t deserve $50 mill, and now Anderson Varejao agrees to a six-year, $50M deal?! Wow! I am outraged. That’s almost as bad as the money The Polish Hammer got for doing nothing.
50 f***ing million for anderson varejao? what in the world is going on?
a guy who isn’t really a good basketball player gets 50 million?
so hedo got only a little more than varejao. shannon brown signed for 4 mil…
fuck that shit, i hate this sideshow bob guy
Anderson Varejao is one of my least favorite players in the L.
I feel/hope (for the mavs sake) that the Mavs have a couple more moves left in them to finalize there roster.
they really should resign G. Green at the very least.
What about Gortat over Dampier in a crunch time line up? I know he hasn’t done anything to prove he deserves it, but I mean come on…he’s up against Dampier give him some credit.
The Cavs are fucking stupid. They should’ve gone after Lamar instead of Varejao. That is such a fucking stupid deal. LeBron needs to leave.
And now Devean George will nix the entire trade! Actually, don’t think he can do that anymore, can he? That would crack me up.
McDyess on the Spurs could be great….hell, it has to be. They need him.
Hor-nuts will suck and CP3 will either push-off or whine his way out of town.
as for Varejao…
They must have some equation that takes into consideration hair/body fat ratio versus performance. They obviously made a mistake in their calculations
And seriously, unless Riley just doesn’t want Iverson, I can’t see him picking Memphis over Miami.
We’re sitting here, and he’s supposed to be a star player, and we’re talking about Memphis. I mean listen, we’re sitting here talking about Memphis, not Miami, not Florida, not the Heat, but we’re talking about Memphis. Not the city that he’d go out there and die for and play every game last it’s my last but we’re talking about Memphis,man. How silly is that?
Hahahaha, LeFraud got banged on! The hunt for the video continues. THIS IS GONNA GET LEAKED LeBron, it’s a wrap! Can’t wait to see it.
@14
About as silly as either having a job or not having a job
Money spends the same whether you go 60-22 or 22-60
Iverson should take what he can get
Great move by the Raps. Basically trade Marion for Hedo and get a nice piece in Antoine Wright, who was showin signs in Dallas. Best move tho, might be gettin their MLE back so now they can get Delfino back. Who woulda thought Matrix coulda got more for the Raps in a trade than Vince did….
Varejao $50 million…..get the fuck out of here. The guy is terible. What are the Cavs trying to do?
@ 14 LMFAO
needed two lines to get that joke…
Noooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!! Not Mcdyess, today is a sad day in history.
so i think we’re agreed.
lebron is a douchebag
The Spurs are gonna be a problem next year.
Timmy D
Mcdyess
RJ
Manu
T Parker
maybe Varejao has THE TAPE…and threatened to LeBron and he then talked to the management…either that or they really want to run Lebron out of town with this stupid signigns
“Kidd-Howard-Marion-Dirk-Dampier starting five, with Jason Terry and J.J. Barea off the bench, that’s a dangerous group” {—} Dangerous?!?!?!
WAY TO HYPERBOLIZE DIME! WAY TO GO!!
The only way they’re dangerous is…
if Dampier is still breakin’ the shoulders of opposing guards.
Stop calling Steph an “elite point guard”. Never was, never will be.
the anderson deal the cavs gave is NOT for 50 mil. it is for 42.5 mil and “incentives COULD push it to 50 mil”
[sports.espn.go.com]
how about the cavs signing anthony parker and possibly signing frye to combine for the midlevel, that makes andersons deal look even worse.
Dang Pistons…sad to see one of my favorite teams of all times be picked apart, man by man…sucks. Only 2 remain; who’s next? BOTH?
of all *time*
verajao getting 50mil is gotta be a typo…
fuck, i suppose i ought to do some work today….
Rap’s score huge in that deal! Esp. now that Hedo is included in the sign and trade.
Yeah, Varageo signing (and I think Hedo (a role player when he was in his 20s) in about 3 years) still shows the NBA team honchos have some pretty bad judgment.
Great pick-up by the Spurs.
Nice pick-up and deal by Dallas–I think talk of the Matrix’s demise is way too premature. If only Dallas had kept D. Harris…
Uh, it’s just summer league and 3 games of it, but has Hansborough finally convinced anyone that he truly is more than the 2nd coming of Mark Madsen?
good move for dallas im just glad we finally did something instead of sitting back and watching the best in each conference bet better. i like the lineup of howard at 2 and marion at 3 especially on defense. the offense is all about dirk iso and kicking it out of the double team to a wide open man anyway, then its about terry off the bench. I like the move but cuban needs to make a couple more moves here and there if we really wanna contend. I cant wait to see a mavs spurs playoff series again that would be nice
Who cares.Wake me up in November.
Andersen Valgina getting anything more than 1-2mil/year to display his complete lack of basketball skills on a national stage is a crime. The guy might be one of the least skilled players in the league, does nothing but flop around like the entire court is covered in banana peels. He’s HORRIBLE, I’m going to see a old mystic gypsy and have the bitch curse his eyes, may he go blind.
I hope LeBron leaves the Cavs now, even if he goes to that shithole New York. If LeBitch stays w/ the Cavs, I hope he has a career ending injury.
andy for that much? hell noooo…
and yes as cavs fans, 6 more years of flopping makes me wana throw up. ugh.
Remember when Varejao tried to guard Rashard Lewis in the ECF a few weeks ago? Apparently the Cavs’ management doesn’t.
Jordan Crawford is that deal! That youtube highlight was the worst dunk he did during midnight madness…The dunk before that he threw it off the jumbotron and dunked it..Never seen anyone else even attempt that ish…. I remember everyone went to that MM to see Eric Gordon, everyone left talking about Crawford. The kid has a real nice game.
Mcdyess is gonna be great with the Spurs next year…but a generous 3 year deal @ 34 years old is somewhat questionable. I just hope he can contribute for 2 of those 3 years.
– So since theirs no sports on T.V. what-so-ever these days except for my Giants which got their ass whooped by Florida yesterday. I decided to check out what I had saved on my DVR. Turns out that I saved all the old school NBA drafts. The one I watched last night was the 1995 draft which had Joe Smith going #1, and Speaking of the devil McDyess going #2. It’s funny seeing a guy at the end of his career taking 5 mill a year and looking back at the beggining. He was so happy just to be in the NBA. It was also the year that the NBA was Negotiating the CBA and players weren’t making nearly as much as they are now but still were happy just to make it. My My how things have changed. It had a young KG going #5 to the wolves with Rasheed going right before him at #4. It’s funny how they will most likely end their careers together now. The NBA has really helped KG in the interview speech catagory over the years because I could hardly understand the guy back then. Last note who the hell is Shawn Respert and why did the Blazers use an 8th pick on him?
– Is it me or does it sim like Portland has 20 guys signed at every position and are always in rumors to get everyone that’s on the free agent market?
big shot:
Are you saying that guys are no longer happy to get in the league, the guys that were once happy are now jaded, or are you saying that guys just need to be happy to get a job and not have any standards themselves?
I’m not clear on what your alluding to.
I will say it is fun to watch the old drafts and see how guys were hyped up knowing now that they really didn’t have it. It is even worst to know that there were guys everyone had as top player that still flop is always used against the organizations and GMs.
I think majority of the league front office people are not equipped to do the job. They love the money the game generates, but I don’t know if they love the game and are students.
Hopefully soon I will be in a much better position to be a scout, skill coach or something. I absolutely love studying the game and the business behind it.
NBA is the best year around story in sports. Outside of mid-august to mid-september the NBA always has something going on. I hope the CBA doesn’t kill the momentum of these last two great seasons and playoffs. This year is looking to be incredible. It is a shame Yao will not even have a chance.
Is McGrady getting healthy? If so, there is no way Houston is bringing him back to shoulder the load by himself…is it? What if he ends up in New Orleans or somewhere? I love it.
The Sideshow bob contract is going to look even better when Lebron leaves next year
@Kudabeen I’m talking about the trend this last few years of players demanding where they want to play at. Seems like the players back then were more humble just to be taking there families out of bad situations. Add to the fact that this years draft was no where near as stacked and talented as those drafts were. The kids today act as if it’s their right and not a priviledge to be making millions doing what you they love for a living. I don’t think I seen one guy cry in this years draft. The further you go back the less NBA players made and surprisingly the more humble they were. If you go back really early these guys were almost playing for free but they did it for their love of the game.
How do the Cavs not target Lamar over “sydeshow andy”.. And if you are going to give the money to andy, why so much? I mean what teams were banging on his door offering him big bucks??? The Spurs have a nice 5-6 guys, but what about after that, is there a bench? Grant should go to the C’s and complete the “True Vets” squad… A.I. just go to Miami and ball with Wade.. Does anyone know how many deals Stackhouse has been involved in? Milsap could be one of the two missing pieces my Blazers need. Andre Miller being the other.