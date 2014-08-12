Shelly Sterling Given Title “Clippers No. 1 Fan” For Life

Earlier today came the announcement former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer had officially inherited ownership of the Clippers. Now comes word the estranged wife Donald Sterling and the careholder of the Clippers during the bidding process Ballmer eventually won, Shelly Sterling, will have a hand in the new franchise and will even get the designation, “Clippers’ Number 1 Fan.”

We know Clipper Darrell is going to be pissed, but he hasn’t responded to our request for comment over Twitter.

Anyway, here are all the things Shelly gets as part of the transfer of ownership to Ballmer, by way of ESPN’s Arash Markazi:

Shelly Sterling will still have a large and visible presence with the Clippers after this deal. pic.twitter.com/UKqFVTSPF1 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As Markazi astutely pointed out on Twitter, one of those three championship rings Shelly receives, should the Clippers actually win their first title in franchise history, will probably go to Donald.

And if the Clippers do win a title and Donald Sterling is still alive, I'm guessing one of the three rings Shelly gets is going to him. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then there’s the coterie of Donald-loving — or, at least those who caroused with the vile former Clippers owner — fans who will join Shelly in her court-side seats.

Shelly Sterling and a friend will sit courtside while 10 more sit in Section 101 or 111. All 12 get passes to media room and clubs/lounges. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hey, at least she probably won’t be heckling Clippers players. But, still…

Shelly Sterling had joked in the court that the perks she will get from Steve Ballmer were better than what Donald gave her as the owner. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Really wish the end of the Donald Sterling era meant the end of Sterling's cronies in the media room but it looks like that's not the case. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then again, as we noted previously, the completed sale to Ballmer is a blessing for all Clippers fans, players, executives and anyone else associated with the team in any capacity. He was a black stain on them for years, and he’s finally out — even if David Stern was never able to act.

Thank You! And welcome… — DeAndre Jordan (@deandrejordan) August 12, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Still, it makes us sad Clipper Darrell will be replaced as the Clippers No. 1 Fan. Clipper Darrell was with team through some very lean years and should be commemorated appropriately. Shelly is just a vestige of her husband’s awful reign.

What do you think of Shelly’s farewell package from Ballmer?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.