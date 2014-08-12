Shelly Sterling Given Title “Clippers No. 1 Fan” For Life

#Los Angeles Clippers
08.12.14

Earlier today came the announcement former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer had officially inherited ownership of the Clippers. Now comes word the estranged wife Donald Sterling and the careholder of the Clippers during the bidding process Ballmer eventually won, Shelly Sterling, will have a hand in the new franchise and will even get the designation, “Clippers’ Number 1 Fan.”

We know Clipper Darrell is going to be pissed, but he hasn’t responded to our request for comment over Twitter.

Anyway, here are all the things Shelly gets as part of the transfer of ownership to Ballmer, by way of ESPN’s Arash Markazi:

As Markazi astutely pointed out on Twitter, one of those three championship rings Shelly receives, should the Clippers actually win their first title in franchise history, will probably go to Donald.

Then there’s the coterie of Donald-loving — or, at least those who caroused with the vile former Clippers owner — fans who will join Shelly in her court-side seats.

Hey, at least she probably won’t be heckling Clippers players. But, still…

Then again, as we noted previously, the completed sale to Ballmer is a blessing for all Clippers fans, players, executives and anyone else associated with the team in any capacity. He was a black stain on them for years, and he’s finally out — even if David Stern was never able to act.

Still, it makes us sad Clipper Darrell will be replaced as the Clippers No. 1 Fan. Clipper Darrell was with team through some very lean years and should be commemorated appropriately. Shelly is just a vestige of her husband’s awful reign.

What do you think of Shelly’s farewell package from Ballmer?

