“Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” T-Shirt In A Grape Colorway

It’s not as if we expect the violence to go away. We just want to see improvement. Dime Magazine will always be about celebrating the roots of the game, and because of that, we are committed to ending the violence that has hit our cities, basketball courts and community. Now, here’s your chance to contribute. We originally released a “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” t-shirt in a different colorway, and then returned with a Chicago-inspired joint that had people going crazy, as well as a Philly-themed tee as a thank you to our friend, Thaddeus Young. Both shirts sold out very quickly, but it’s not over for you yet if you missed out on the originals.

This newest colorway goes perfectly with the Air Jordan V “Grapes” that are dropping on May 4. All proceeds go to fighting gun violence through refurbishing basketball courts and supporting playground basketball. They are currently selling for $23, and are available in sizes small to 2XL. Hit up the online store to grab yours today.

