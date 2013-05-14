“Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” T-Shirts Restocked With NBA Playoff Colorways

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.14.13 5 years ago

It’s not as if we expect the violence to go away. We just want to see improvement. Dime Magazine will always be about celebrating the roots of the game, and because of that, we are committed to ending the violence that has hit our cities, basketball courts and community. Now, here’s your chance to contribute.

We originally released a “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” t-shirt in a different colorway, and then returned with a Chicago-inspired joint that had people going crazy, as well as a Philly-themed tee as a thank you to our friend, Thaddeus Young. Now after releasing a “Grape” version that sold out super quick, we’re coming through with our biggest batch of colorways yet.

Including a restock of the “Grape” colorway, we’re releasing three new NBA Playoff-themed shirts. All proceeds go to fighting gun violence through refurbishing basketball courts and supporting playground basketball. They are currently selling for $23, and are available in sizes S to 3XL (playoff shirts are only available as L-XL). Hit up the online store to grab yours today.

Which colorway do you want next?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS"Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns" T-ShirtStyle - Kicks and Gear

