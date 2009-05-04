Should Ben Gordon Get Paid?

Remember last summer when Ben Gordon said that he wanted “Luol Deng money” from the Bulls? (It’s kind of ridiculous that such an expression exists.) If he was asking for $70 million then, his pricetag could have only shot up since his 22.8 ppg seven-game stretch against the Celtics. As of right now, there’s no way that Chicago could afford to give him that kind of money. So is it worth restructuring the books to make room for BG?
While BG’s 42-point game and his clutch shooting throughout the series justifies an extension, his game is a double-edged sword. He’ll shoot through slumps at inopportune times. (Gordon went 10-35, 28.6% FG during the final two games of the Boston series.) He’ll take ill-advised shots that can burn his team. But just when you’re fed up with his antics, he’ll flip the switch and look like one of the top 10 shooting guards in the League.
If Chicago thinks that his offensive output is a crucial cornerstone of their bright future, they’ll need to make some moves. They probably can’t afford to keep Kirk Hinrich at $26.5 million over the next three years. In the short term, they’d also have to try to move Jerome James or Tim Thomas‘ expiring deals, both of which will come in next year right around $6 million. If that happens, they’d probably be able to sign Gordon in the $10 million per year range, which is actually still a drop under what Deng is raking in.
But does that fit with the Bulls’ long-term plan? In building around Derrick Rose, they don’t need too many guys who fall in love with their own dribble. The Bulls really like John Salmons, who figures to be a bit cheaper than BG and can provide some of the same explosive scoring at times. They’re stuck with Deng’s big deal, and will have to play him at the three – at least to make themselves feel like that money isn’t totally going to waste. If they let Gordon walk, they’ll have more wiggle room to go after a scoring big man when Brad Miller‘s contract expires at the end of next season.
What’s the best move for this franchise?
Best move for franchise : unload Ben. Can’t afford him.
Best move for Ben: get paid. Elsewhere.
He’s D is toooooooo suspect.
But he’s tough.
His O is streaky but usually in a good way. Usually.
His eagerness on D is NUFFIN compared to what he does on the offensive end.
He is sooooooooooooo CLUTCH.
But he’s undersized and boneheadish at times.
Pros. Cons. But still…
Millions.
unload ben…bring dwade back home in 2010
I never really noticed it before because the Bulls are rarely on TV, but BG forces a lot of shots. But then again, that’s all the Celtics series came down to… iso BG and Salmons on the wings.
I say drop Gordon so he can sign in Phoenix
I wouldn’t offer BG more than $8 mil/yr, and they definitely want to spend for quality big man because they’ll have to match up against KG and Dwight at some point if they want a championship.
Ben really needs to think about developing some playmaking skills, otherwise he is a dime a dozen-type undersized, jumpshooting SG….see Delonte West, Boobie Gibson, Luther Head, Juan Dixson, Jerryd Bayless, Jason Terry…and oh yeah, Moped Ellis (what the hell were the Warriors thinking??)
That would be great if post 4 happens.. maybe even that Outlaw kid from Portland…
Im a bulls fan…obviously they traded and got a lot of two year players for 2010.i say unless they can unload deng who lookin too soft , let bg go, and bring bosh or wade in
And generally Chicago should
1. Build around Rose, Tyrus and Deng: Rose is a no brainder. Most won’t agree but Tyrus is just coming into his own and looks like a long-term solution at the PF position. Deng – when healthy is a very good starting SF with a great shooting touch and size.
2. Trade Hinrich: This guy is too talented and highly paid to be a back-up PG. The Bulls should trade Hinrich for some more young talent.
3. Let Ben Girdon walk.
4. Keep Jokaim around as a 6th man/energy guy (like Birdman in Denver) but look for a long-term solution at the Center position. A Center who can shoot fits well with this team (as Brad Miller demonstrated) and so the Bulls should look for a 5 that offers more than rebounding and shot blocking.
5. Keep Salmons as your starting SG. Sure he can be erratic but he is a) Better then Ben Gordon b)bigger and a better defender than Ben Gordon and c)also bring some rebounding and passing to the table.
Let him go…
Maybe the Raps can try to land him because they desperately need a 2 that’s aggressive as a second option.
I think Ben Gordon has playmaking ability, but the Bulls never really put that responsibility on him. He has always been their explosive scorer…Mr. 4th quarter.
When he is on the floor with Kirk and guys that know their spots he does make plays. We can’t take the fact that this dude gets buckets away from him.
Ben gets you ball handling, playmaking (mostly for self on a bad team, but for whoever is open on a good team), and his defense isn’t as horrible as it was made out to be early in his career. I wouldn’t have him guarding a traditional 2 guard though…
He should get paid, but these next two years is going to be really hard to get money. Someone would have to absolutely love his game and I don’t know what team that would be right now.
6-8 million is what he is probably looking at over the full term. It may be front loaded, but I just can’t see anyone this summer getting 70 million…
Hornets? 6-8million to come off the bench?
Get rid of him.
There is no need to keep him on board. This series is just that, a series, there is no long term plan to win a championship in Chicago that includes Ben Gordon. I know it’s unfortunate to hear, but he needs to land in NY.
I like BG to the Raps. Parker is soft and not nearly consistent enough (ya I realize I’m talking about consistency with Gordon on the table). I think Gordon wit fit well in a run&gun setup (Phoenix would work here as well), which is what the Raps are trying for. The Raps have passers and rebounders, they just need someone who can average 20+ a night; BG can do that.
@ D.H.
Really?? You want a backcourt of Calderon who’s defense is suspect as it is to be paired with BG who’s undersized and has suspect D as well.
Yes BG has the scoring part of what the Raps want, but he definitely doesn’t have the defensive acumen to fit.
Let Gordon go. He will ask for too much money. He is not Robert Horry OR Andrew Toney. Keep Hinrich, waive T. Thomas, let Miller’s contract run out, and keep everyone else.
@Kobeef
Bad comparisons. I understand your point of undersized 2 guards, but to categorize Ben (and even Jason Terry and Monta Ellis) with the likes of Delonte West, Juan Dixon, and Luther Head is a bit far-reaching.
The big difference is that players like BG, Terry, and Ellis (when healthy) can explode and create their own shots. Terry and Ellis both can give you 20ppg… Terry does it from the bench… and despite his flaws, very few players are more difficult to stop than BG when he’s feeling it.
Agreed that BG is not worth as much as he thinks he is (and if I’m Chicago, I’d probably let him walk)… but dime-a-dozen? Comparisons to Juan Dixon?
I don’t think so.
holla back ben
I said it b4, but I would have paid Gordon over Deng and moved him for a decent big man
Now they have to move Gordon because his value is high, NO might make a play for Gordon to fill the role Pargo had a few seasons ago
seriously ben gordon’s d isn’t as bad as rose’s. Of course that aint saying much but damn, that whole series rondo was KILLING HIM, shit every celtic was going iso on derrick every time down the floor. if he doesn’t work on his d chicago will go nowhere.
Given both the cap situations around the league and the wider economic picture, there is no team in the NBA that would offer Gordon more than MLE-level cash; at least I can’t think of single one. If the Bulls offer more, they are just bidding against themselves ala the Magic and Rashard Lewis.
Also, a backcourt of Rose and Gordon may score a lot, but they are going to give that back up and more on the other end. It might be entertaining to watch and will always give them a puncher’s chance, but they will never seriously contend for a title that way.
Gordon is kind of screwed, as far as getting paid.
I said before the seires and I’m saying it again after the series they need to drop Ben Gordon. He’s an undersized 2 guard who really should be coming off the bench. In addition, he’s not really worth that type of money. Despite a good showing in the playoffs. Gordon is a selfish player who is going to always look for his own shot regardless of the team concept (another reason he should be coming off the bench.) During the playoffs part of the reason he played so well is he wanted to prove that he was worth the money….he gunned a lot…sometimes it worked out sometimes he shot his team in the foot.
The best move for this team is keep Salmons play him at the two…hope Deng comes back healthy, try to move Tim Thomas and Jerome James (which is going to be nearly impossible), re-sign Hinrich and try and get in the market for a real post player. While somehow holding onto Brad Miller. But definitely get rid of Gordon, they should have traded him last year.
Who in the world would pay BG more than what the Bulls have offered? There are three teams that could offer him ten or more million this upcoming free agency: Detroit, OKC, and Memphis. Will any of those teams mentioned offer Gordon more than what the Bulls have offered him? Probably not. That said Gordon is screwed. He had his chance two years ago to get a 50 million, 5 year deal and fortunately for the Bulls, he turned it down. What a dumb ass. He’s already lost money so far if you consider the fact that Ben would have made 10 million this past season as compared to the 6.4 million he made. He’s got to feel like a dipshit now. Regardless, I’m curious to see what happens to Gordon this offseason.
Nope. An undersized, streaky tweener who’s also a defensive liability doesn’t warrant that contract if I’m Chicago management.
My money is on Cuban picking him up…he likes to take risks and I see him brining in BG for his ability to get the crowd up and cheering.
@ post 20
seriously? I remember rose having TWO game clinching blocks on rondo and pierce…no way in hell ben makes those plays EVER in his life time. i’m not saying rose is a great defender but to say BG is better is a stretch. bg isn’t a slouch, but rose’s anticipation and athleticism gives him the edge imo. they both are about the same size and have good strength (tho i believe rose has better strength as he demonstrates time and again his finishing ability at the rim whereas bg will leave his ish short when getting hit more frequently than rose will)
ben gordon should sign with toronto, golden state, new york (provided they have extra cash for him) or phoenix– somewhere uptempo to utilize his scoring and hide his suspect D.
chicago can work with this line-up
pg hinrich
sg rose (he cant play pg, he turns the ball over way too much)
sf deng (gordon-lite, perimeter shooter)
pf thomas
c noah
Sign him for 6-8 mil a year or let him walk. He’s nice, but not nearly as nice as he thinks. Any more money than that, and they’re throwing money at a position where they’re already set.
although he wanted more for a couple months, BG went to the Bulls and asked for a 6 years/54 mil (9 mil/year) deal.
Just because he held out doesn’t mean hes got a crazy overinflated ego
M Redd just got paid 15.7 mil this past year.
Iggy-11.3
monta- 11
j rich- 12.2
l hughes 12.8
Rose at PG
Kirk at SG
Salmons at SF
Tyrus at PF
Noah/Miller at C
Let Ben Gordon walk becasue even if he scores 30pts, he’s giving up 35pts. I would much rather have Kirk, who relieves pressure from Rose allowing him to mature at his own pace, and also Kirk is a 1st/2nd all League defender, so if he gives me 15ppg and 7ast, plus keep the opposing 2guards in check we will be in every game.
Salmons is not the chucker that the media tries to label him, he plays a great under control game.
I would trade Deng for anyone with and expiring contract, or any big man.
Tyrus fits in at PF but I would much rather sign someone like Rasheed Wallace, who can give you points in the post down the stretch. Tyrus could always swing to SF if he ever learns how to dribble. Or Sheed could play Center.
W T F !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Dumb A$$ article answered it’s own question. Streaky shooter, questionable ‘D’, dis-appearing act the last two games vs. Boston. Rose performed better all-around and he WILL get better. To throw the kind of money Goedan’s way at this point will only hurt the Bulls down the road. Offer him the same contract or let him walk.
Ben Gordon would be perfect in Golden State.