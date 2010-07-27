Should the Cavs retire LeBron’s Number?

While the 10-story “We Are All Witnesses” banner in downtown Cleveland came down in a matter of days following LeBron James‘ departure from the Cavaliers, there’s still no way to tell how lasting LBJ’s impact on the franchise will be. Some would argue that LeBron “made” the Cavs and the organization will flop without him, while others say LeBron’s tenure with the team ultimately won’t matter much because he didn’t win a championship.

In the Dime office the other day we were kicking around the question: Should the Cavs retire LeBron’s No. 23 jersey? Here are the Pro and Con arguments…

CAVS HAVE TO DO IT

When I went to basketball-reference.com to check the career statistical leaders for the Cleveland Cavaliers, I half-expected (“How do you half-expect something?”) to find LeBron’s name wiped from the surface. That’s about how much Cleveland hates its former golden manchild right now.

But no, LeBron was still there, and the regularity with which he dominates the Cavs record book is argument enough why he should absolutely have his No. 23 retired in that team’s arena someday.

Check the stats: LeBron is No. 1 all-time in Cavs history in points (about 5,000 in front of his closest competitor), points per game (27.8 ppg, followed by World B. Free‘s 23.0 ppg), field goals made and attempted, free throws made and attempted, steals and minutes. He’s first in Defensive Win Shares (whatever that is) and first by far in Offensive Win Shares and total Win Shares. He’s second in three-pointers and assists, third in steals per game, fourth in rebounds and blocks, and fifth in assists per game. In short, the numbers ain’t lying when they confirm LeBron is by far the best player the Cavs have ever had, and I’m guessing, ever will have.

So he didn’t leave on very good terms. I get it. But LeBron was a free agent and free agents leave teams. He didn’t demand a trade or screw the franchise on his way out. As much as some Cleveland fans want to villainize LeBron, he’s nowhere near Art Modell. Robert Parish left Boston to sign with the Hornets, and his number is still retired at the Garden. Moses Malone left Houston to sign with the Sixers (winning a championship the next year), and the Rockets still retired his number. Hell, Nate Thurmond played for the Cavs for less than two whole seasons at the tail-end of his career, averaging about five points and six boards per game, and his No. 42 is retired in Cleveland. Jim Brown walked away from the Browns while still in his prime, and his No. 32 is retired and he’s a deity in Cleveland.

LeBron doesn’t owe Cleveland any more than he’s already given them. He set records and won awards and played MVP-caliber basketball for the majority of his seven seasons in town. He took them to their only NBA Finals. He made the franchise relevant, profitable and marketable for seven years to a level no one else in Cavs history has ever achieved.

I know tensions are high right now, emotions are fresh and feelings are still hurt. But if the Cavs are any kind of classy organization — well, maybe whoever owns the team after Dan Gilbert — and the fans have some time to reflect and appreciate what they had for seven years, LeBron number will rightfully end up where it belongs, in the rafters of the building he made famous.

-Austin Burton

LEBRON BLEW IT

Now LeBron had all the right in the world to go to another team and leave Cleveland. I am not debating that. But I think the way in which King James went about it will lead him to becoming one of the most despised athletes in Cleveland sports history.

I’m definitely not a “LeBron Hater,” but I’m just trying to be a realist here. LeBron humiliated the city of Cleveland and Cavs fans by dragging out his free-agency spectacle.

Obviously LeBron is the greatest player in Cavs history, but the way in which he left did no honor to the franchise, so why should they honor him? That just doesn’t make sense to me. I mean, Vince Carter was arguably the best basketball player in the Raptors history, but I’m sure that they won’t be retiring his No. 15 anytime soon.

Now LeBron has brought relevancy back to Cleveland and definitely made the Cavs a boatload of money, but unless he and Dan Gilbert can have a face-to-face sit-down and discuss their frustrations (like they SHOULD have had during his free agency process, then I just don’t see any possible way the Cavs organization could honor him. Plus he’s changing to No. 6 next season, so obviously he is trying to make a new legacy for himself.

Now I think LeBron is a phenomenal player and wish him all the luck in the world in Miami next season. But when you screw a city on the way out, it contradicts a lot of the good things he did while he was wearing the wine and gold.

-Rey Jefferson