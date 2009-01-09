Should the Celtics Copy the Spurs?

With a lot of the conversation surrounding Boston’s recent struggles focusing on their lack of leadership off the bench, should the Celtics consider pulling a Gregg Popovich and bring one of their three best players off the bench?

The obvious candidate in this situation would be Ray Allen. But who would replace him in the starting lineup? You can’t afford to give Tony Allen any more minutes than he’s already getting. The Examiner has a suggestion: Eddie House.

Start Eddie House, and move Ray Allen to the bench.



It’s really not as nuts as it sounds. In fact, it’s not an original idea. San Antonio has an obvious “starter” on the bench in Manu Ginobili and that has worked out very well. And in the end, it’s not about having Eddie House on the floor in 4th quarter crunch time. Ray would be the guy. But this could be the right move for the Celtics as they try to figure out how to break this malaise. Eddie House as a starter would allow him to really set up as a shooter, which we know is really his forte’. Ray Allen off the bench can give the second unit their “captain.”

The idea of bringing Ray off the bench isn’t all bad. But starting Eddie House and Rajon Rondo in the same backcourt to start the game is like puppy chow for opposing offenses.

Do you think that the Celts should copy the Spurs?

Source: Examiner