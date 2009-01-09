Should the Celtics Copy the Spurs?

With a lot of the conversation surrounding Boston’s recent struggles focusing on their lack of leadership off the bench, should the Celtics consider pulling a Gregg Popovich and bring one of their three best players off the bench?
The obvious candidate in this situation would be Ray Allen. But who would replace him in the starting lineup? You can’t afford to give Tony Allen any more minutes than he’s already getting. The Examiner has a suggestion: Eddie House.
Start Eddie House, and move Ray Allen to the bench.
It’s really not as nuts as it sounds. In fact, it’s not an original idea. San Antonio has an obvious “starter” on the bench in Manu Ginobili and that has worked out very well. And in the end, it’s not about having Eddie House on the floor in 4th quarter crunch time. Ray would be the guy. But this could be the right move for the Celtics as they try to figure out how to break this malaise.
Eddie House as a starter would allow him to really set up as a shooter, which we know is really his forte’. Ray Allen off the bench can give the second unit their “captain.”
The idea of bringing Ray off the bench isn’t all bad. But starting Eddie House and Rajon Rondo in the same backcourt to start the game is like puppy chow for opposing offenses.
Do you think that the Celts should copy the Spurs?
Source: Examiner
no
No, bad idea Ray is a shooter in the purest since of the word. His game is predicated on playing with the other starters. Meaning the screens, isos, and overall ball movement won’t be as effective playing with subs.
House will be exploited even more than Ray on the defensive end
Problem is everyone is panicking about the losses but in reality they lost to the Lakers and that drained alot of energy
They get the best of every team every night so over the course of 82 games your bound to lose a few especially for a team with older legs
The best moves they can make is deepen the bench as they did by calling up Walker and Giddens and make a move for a veteran such as PJ Brown or someone effective enough to play a serious role as a veteran
Celts win tonight in a game that has the atmosphere of a game 7
Just get Steph and everything will be alright…
No the Celtics don’t need to bring a starter off the bench. So they are in a funk. It’s not even All-Star Weekend yet, they will be fine.
Remember before this lil funk they ran 20 something wins straight. Please trust that they will be ready come playoff time!
They should copy the Spurs and SHUT THEIR DAMN MOUTHS!!! Everyone hates them cause of how they act – bullying nobodies and actin like they won mutliple chips when the fact is the three of them couldn’t lead shit by themselves.
The Spurs have what, 4 titles? And they’ve never acted as arrogant as the damn Celtics.
I’d say it’s a good idea if it wasn’t Ray Allen.
Ray has been known for being very meticulous (obsessive compulsive?) when it comes to routine. He does the exact same thing, acts the exact same way and goes through the same routine before every game. I think sending him to the bench would drive him crazy.
How about the revelation this morning that Dikembe was about ready to choose the Celtics but since they were considering PJ, Joe Smith, and Alonzo, he bailed.
That has to hurt!!! Celts Fan? What the reaction in your world?
The problem with the bench was defense, not offense. Ray doesn’t fix that. Giddens and Walker COULD (who knows, but it can’t be worse than TA) help fix that (still need a backup center too either way.)
Don’t over-react to the losses, just make the moves you should’ve already. Get a bigger 3 (again, trying JR and Walker is a good start, we’ll see if it works or not) and go sign Zo or PJ (or at least try giving POB minutes next to Leon. Big Baby hasn’t done much…)
most of the time, one of the big 3’s on the court w/ the 2nd unit anyway, so that’s a mute point…
Kobe will destroy Eddie House, and then some.
hadn’t heard that til now PAL. that one cuts deep. I would’ve LOVED to see the finger-wag all year and he’s literally EXACTLY what we need at the backup 5 spot.
@dapro : +100…Quality insight and I’m praying for an early playoff gift tonight, too.
Interesting stat i just heard about regarding NBA scheduling. Boston, LA, and SA already have 20 home games. Teams like Hou and NO only have 15. Cleveland has 18. I know eventually it evens out but that might give u a clue as why these teams records are so good right now. Also check this out about back-to-backs: [my.nba.com]
Houston already has 13 back-to-backs.
Celts Fan
Word is Alonzo is re-upping with the Heat. Paul, Ray, and KG should beg, BEG his ass to come to Boston. Alonzo’s still a force that could cause my Lakers some trouble.
In fact, any team with championship aspirations should beg Zo to come to their team.
Isotope, couldn’t have said it better myself. I laugh when homers grab their crotches and shout because their team is doing well in Nov., Dec., Jan., and even early Feb.
I tend to wait to judge the mettle of a team by their schedule until they go out on their 4-5 game road trip.
That said, this Boston losing streak is a blessing in disguise. The losing will shut up the arrogance, and also make them realize that they are far from undefeatable. In January, that’s a good thing. If you think DA is just sitting there pissing his pants…you don’t know DA.
bad idea.
as everyone is saying, they’ll be alright. they’ll get out of this slump in a bit.
but then again, they’ll lose in the finals with the mavs. 4-0.
I agree with PALakerFan.
If the Celtics want to start copying the Spurs, they can start by stop acting like douchebags.
@15
About as wishful as wishful thinking can get there. phew!
Celts fan–
Even if KG and all them begged Zo, he’s still going to Miami. He has had many chances to leave and never did. It’s his commitment to Pat Riley. Maybe Riles has a coaching gig for him when he retires, but either way, he will only sign with the Heat.
ray allen plays with the second unit most of the time already..not gonna change anything
They just won the Chip with pretty much the same team…minus Posey maybe bring up one of the young boys up and see what energy they bring off the bench…..its lookin like they should have kept Posey…
@ Fallinup –
“I think sending him to the bench would drive him crazy.”
I agree…but “would drive him crazy = “he’s a BIG CRYBABY” to me! Screw your dang routine and just play ball as needed, right?
And them Lakers need Zo’s toughness and attitude for real.
@fallinup who’s your team?
Ummm. What does that matter? It’s not mavsalltheway!
But if you must know, I guess the sentimental fave would be Chitown because they are closest to me. But you definetly won’t be hearing “They’ll be losing to the Bulls in 4” anytime soon.
Cavs by 20 tonite and James will drop 60.
Thats a BAD move for the Celts, the whole mojo and swag of that team is Ray, KG, and Truth,
To shuffle the deck at this point would naw away at their confidence and really be playing Russian Roulette with the season – though they have sucked and I hate them, the C’s will be fine, they just need to bolster their bench and get back on track,
Tonight is a crucial game however, when looking at the Celts I think Bron sees a wounded animal that he is ready to attack, we will also see the value of Mo’s impact more,
Should be good
I think it is a good idea…Ray Allen kills the second team guys, but replacing him with Eddie House is not the answer…Plugging in Bill Walker or Giddens with the Vets would be a much better solution…That way Ray goes in with House and they do what they do…Ray usually handle the ball more when on the floor with second team…
We have to see what Walker and Giddens are bringing to the table…The reports say that Giddens has been very humble and attentive…Which goes against his early Rep in College…
Ray doesn’t need starters to get his…With the shooting slump he has been in it might be better to be with the second team where he can get back to the Seattle Ray that attacks more and get to the line…
I like it for now…
bad idea, i dont see ray on the bench and because there are a lot of good 2s in the league, they would eat house alive. they doing what they need to now and thats bringing up giddens and walker who are both athletic and afraid of KG, truth and jesus and will have to do nothing but listen to the vets. they need to get a back up center from somewhere cuz O’bryant aint doing shit. they missed out on Deke and Zo is stayin with the heat. who else is out there that can play the 5?
@ fallinup
haha! definitely not. bulls sucks right now.
mavs all the way
well man dont know what to say maybeeeee if the spurs and lakers meet and the team that wins gets either duncan and kobe injured before facing the mavs yeah u got a chance.
allen and his routine fuck that if the team needs u off the bench come off the bench (takin the chance to praise manu hehehehe)
palakers
i dont even think the 60s celts were this fuckin arrogant i mean ONE title lol and we have the best player on the planet comment and kg talking shit to everyone 6’4 or smaller.
ian
san antone oldies not gonna get past lakers for sure.
and about kobe and the lakers? they are gong to be crying again after 2nd round of the playoffs. early vacation for them!
If there is one team in the West I’m not afraid of, it’s the Mavs.
PALakerFan
really now… and you lost to the sacramento queens? man…
i hope we see you in the playoffs really. 2nd round, lakers going down, 4-2!
Not a bad idea….I’ll try it out on 2k and let you know how it goes. Wait a sec, my boy triedo to do that when I played him. Then again, he sucks. Lemme get back at y’all on it…
On a side note, I’ve been telling people since last year that the Celtics aren’t that good and they will be exposed next season. You’re the best in the league and the Hawks take you to 7? They barely got through the playoffs and only lost to the Lakers because Kobe was on some BS.
that is retarded… wtf so stupid
I have a problem with the guy they’re going to input into the starting line. House would get destroyed in the starting lineup. Sign Fred Jones and then bring Jesus off the bench.
@ 33
That’s an idotic argument to make considering the Mavs have lost to Memphis, Indiana, Chicago, and NJ. Lest not forget two losses to THE LAKERS.
I’ll be very surprised if Dallas makes it out of the 1st round. haha
no. in spurs, they have finley as starter, and bring ginobili off the bench. This works cause both finley and ginobili were starters for their respective squads (finley once starts for the dallas mavs long time ago)..
meaning both of them can swap at anytime they like. but tony allen is no ray allen, although both of them end with “allen”s.. their difference in skills is huge if compared to finley and manu.
BAD IDEA.
fallinup, kudos to you for the effort to research on mavs losses. i don’t think i’ll get the kudos too if i search for the bulls’ lossesssss…. there’s just too many! haha!
There was another post that mentioned this, but personally it sounds like a solid idea.
But bringing Ray off the bench with House replacing him is not the answer. Personally, I’d be interested in seeing Walker start. He’s listed at 6’6″, while Pierce is listed at 6’7″, and while it may not be ideal, there are only a handful of teams (if that) that have 2 really good SF & SG’s. So sticking Walker beside Pierce, and letting P squared take the defensive duties on the harder matchup from the other team (SF or SG depending on the team).
Walker’s energy in the preseason was great. If he can produce similar energy it would be a huge bonus. Dude is so athletic if he concentrates on the hustle things, he’d be an awesome asset in the starting lineup. It would also force/allow KG to get a few more touches and make put him back into being more of a focal point on the offense.
I agree with the comment that Ray and House would play well with each other, two gunners and if Ray gets in that Seattle-I’m taking this second squad on my back typa ish, it could well reinvigorate him. And if Ray gets on a roll with the 2nd unit, it’ll flow into when he plays with the 1st unit in the later stages of the game.
And if they can get Starbury whenever he is let out of hell, running Starbury and Ray off the bench would cause immense havoc. Hell, they could go from their Defensive squad with their 1st unit, to a run n gun squad with their 2nd unit, with House/Ray in the beginning, and possibly a Starbury/House/Ray 2nd unit in the future. On the flipside a squad like that could easily shoot a team OUT of a game, lol.
Steph is a cancer and can’t pass the ball.
@ mavs all the way!
Again…how in the hell does me liking the Bulls make you any smarter for thinking the Mavs are rolling to the finals? You’ve got to be either a retard or 11 years old.
The bulls have nothing to do with your asinine posts. And they have nothing to do with me calling you an idiot for being such a homer that you don’t realize reality.
Dallas aint doing shit this year. Root for em all you want…they still aint doing shit, and they sure as hell aint rolling the lakers in the 2nd round and sweeping the celtics in the finals…LOL…you gotta be on crack.
And just to cut off your genius now..THE BULLS ARN’T EITHER!!!!
LeBron just mailed in his official letter of request to be THE undisputed best BBall player on the planet…It is just ridiculous what he is doing this year…He is the ultimate mismatch and no one matches up…Haven’t really seen anyone really defend him well…(Artest??) Pierce just laughed and flat out said it is nothing you can do…toughest match up ever…
CAVs v LA Final…As I’ve been saying…
I don’t see how you beat these teams in their conference right now…Cs need to make a move and Spurs do to if they want to really compete.