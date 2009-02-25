Should the Pistons Fire Michael Curry?

Detroit’s problems aren’t as cut-and-dry as Phoenix’s were pre-All Star Break. Terry Porter was the embodiment of the Suns’ new defense-first philosophy. And because that philosophy wasn’t as successful as Mike D’Antoni‘s, Porter got canned.
In Motor City, there hasn’t been a large-scale change in strategy. But the Pistons fell below .500 losing to the Heat last night, and since they made the AI-for-Chauncey swap, the national media has been on them clamoring for some sort of change.
First, the Pistons satisfied those asking for change by moving Rodney Stuckey into the starting lineup. That seemed to work for a little while, but he’s been sub-par ever since the middle of January. Since then, Detroit’s gone 5-13, and they’ve lost their last seven straight games.
So what’s the next move? Should they can Michael Curry?
Pistons fans, and the media who cover them, are openly wondering about Michael Curry’s job security. The math is straightforward: rookie coach + underachieving team + players who appear to have lost confidence in their coach = the ax.
However, it doesn’t look like Curry is on the chopping block.
Yet there are no indications that Curry is close to losing his job. And I don’t think he will.
I suspect that, if it comes down to it, management is willing to take a mulligan on the season. If the Pistons land a star like Carlos Boozer or Chris Bosh this summer, they can put him on the floor with Rodney Stuckey and figure they have an inside-outside combo for the next five years. And then 2008-09 will seem like a blip, not a debacle.
Though this season is most definitely salvageable – the Pistons would be in the playoffs if the season ended today – they’d almost rather let the blame ride on Allen Iverson’s shoulders, and let Michael Curry figure things out for next year.
Source: Detroit Free-Press
It’s an interesting case, and almost the opposite of Phoenix. In Suns land they wanted to win now, they wanted to use a system that allowed the current players to have success, so they did that.
In Detroit its a lot more muddy as Andrew mentions. Sheed is clearly on his way out, hell, he might as well retire these days. Does anyone see him giving his all anywhere else? And his time is done in Detroit. Maybe Rip too?
Either way its clear, Curry is Dumars’ guy. And the players attitudes/mentality’s need to change to buy into his system. Or the players will change.
The reality is Flip could’ve gotten this team to a 4 seed even after the AI trade.
Rookie coaches shouldn’t be handed the keys to a vet team, it’s just bad news all around. The only reason they would’ve done better with Billups is because its the EXACT SAME team. Curry knew the formula for a team with Billups, but devising a plan for the new AI Piston’s seems like its his own rubix cube. If this was more of a ‘new-era’ franchise he would’ve been gone. But Dumars is old school, and his loyalty is clear, at least for this season.
To fire Michael Curry now, is to pretend that you didn’t know this was gonna happen. And also it is to pretend that you didn’t do it ANYWAY, and you didn’t know that you were gonna suck, but sacrificed this year and next to get in the free agency game.
Curry stays, Iverson gets blamed, Dumars cares not.
Curry might be the a second worst coach in the league. (Second only to the guy on the clipper’s bench who’s name i don’t say.) In terms of lack of interest/will to alter his system to fit his players strengths. Specially these two specific teams. If it were PJ or G. Pop I’d understand, but even they are flexible about fitting players into their system based on their strengths( matt bonner). Curry hasn’t done anything to establish his ” system ” as capable of doing anything. He’s a high profile rookie head coach acting like a high profile draft pic that has the attitude but isn’t producing the way he was anticipated to.–Can’t tell me nothin…
Curry is incapable of developping a new strategy, all he knows to do is repeat what he’s seen the last couple of years. Now that the squad is different, how the hell is that strategy going to work?
I was never a big fan of Curry being the new coach anyway.
Curry is incapable of developping a new strategy, all he knows to do is repeat what he’s seen the last couple of years. Now that the squad is different, how the hell is that strategy going to work?
I was never a big fan of Curry being the new coach anyway
Yes, fire him. The Pistons are dropping like a rock.
Fire dude. I been said that. Ain’t no way you gonna sell me on some Iverson coming off the bench. Dude has taken a squad to the finals before.
In that same way I don’t think Rip should come off the bench either.
I feel as a coach dude should of come up with something to work out where both of his great players could start, contribute and they could win.
Not impressed with this dude’s coaching at all.
Can him!
Fire dude. I been said that. Ain’t no way you gonna sell me on some Iverson coming off the bench. Dude has taken a squad to the finals before.
In that same way I don’t think Rip should come off the bench either.
I feel as a coach dude should of come up with something to work out where both of his great players could start, contribute and they could win.
Not impressed with this dude’s coaching at all.
Can him!
I think Dumars will keep him as a sign of respect. Dumars seem to come to terms with the fact that the Pistons Chip pursuit wasn’t going to be possible either way, so why fire a guy who has been a good employee…
But my opinion is Curry should be demoted back to the assistant role and Dumars should come try to salvage this mess and really see how lazy guys are being…
Hell It’s working for McHale…
This Summer Detroit will have big bucks to possibly get an early crack at 2010 freeagents by way of absorbing or signing and trading for a big contract. I don’t know how players feel about living in Detroit, but being 30 mil+ under the cap this summer can’t hurt Detroit anymore than Sheeds ambivalence has already…
Curry was in over his head from Day one. The real answer is putting Iverson on the bench, but we all know how that will go.
Personally I’m surprised we haven’t seen more out of Detroit about Sheed’s horrible play. Especially now without Billups everyone knows if Sheed would give a shit, he could help reverse their fortunes. Too bad he seems happy with his one ring and riding out of town at the end of the year.
fire curry and rasheed is playing horrible
this guy is hired to be a transition guy from the chauncey pistons until the next franchise guy shows up; how do you fire him, you’re in the middle of the transition. The pistons are supposed to be subpar, they’re not setup to succeed, and this is the coach who was hired specifically to weather this period of time. Unless they fire joe dumars first, curry will stay.
Yeah AI needs to go the bench…i dont care if he went to the Finals, rip won the Finals and he’s coming off the bench…dude could suck it up…if he really wanted to win, he’d do it.
It will all be blamed on AI…
That’s why he’s “The Answer”…
he’s the answer why Phili never won…
he’s the answer why Denver never won…
and he’s still the answer why DEEEEEEEtroit is losing…
I’m not saying he’s at fault… I’m just saying he always gets blamed… ;)
how about chauncey’s b-ball IQ is just so amazing that he has coaches looking like geniuses by simply acquiring/having him on the roster. larry brown is great, but that was chaunceys team. how about the other coaches that screwed almost screwed up the pistons chemistry. that guy from denver also isnt a players favorite either. TGFC. amen.
Perhaps STUCKEY isnt as good as advertised..
Cant blame EVERYTHING on IVERSON.
CURRY IS AWFUL.. HE SHOULD:
1.Send Stuckey to the bench – have AI and RIP together in the backcourt
2. Start Jason Maxiell at the 4.
3. RUN RUN RUN.. chauncey and big ben are no longer in detroit – not a defensive juggernaut anymore
to all the iverson fans- where do you think he ends up next year? he’s gonna have to take a crazy paycut and alot of coaches know he ain’t gonna change the way he plays. also would he be comfortable coming off the bench?
nah, detroit is going thru coaches like our government is bailing out people. i don’t think the problem is the coach.
fire iverson if you fire anyone. they need a makeover. just trade everyone and sign a bunch of free agents and go a different route.
why is the coach always the first one fired?? it ain’t always the coaches fault. hell, detroit has gone thru a bunch of good coaches: carlisle, larry brown, flip.
have the balls to stick with your coach and realize some players need to get out of there.
also, if you are building around rip then that is not good. rip is a great role player but not a great player to build around. (i.e. see contract extension)
that’s detroit’s problem, no guy to build your team around. ‘sheed is getting too old and prince is a great role player.
Fire him
Rip should not a 6th man, Stuckey does
@ Eric, Who do you have disribute the ball then? If you play AI and Rip at the same time no one to pass the ball. I guess it could work out if Prince plays the point foward.
How in the world is Detroit going to attract some Free Agent talent, this off-season, if Curry is still coaching this team? No one in their right mind would want to sign a contract and subject themselves to Curry’s strategy.
He’s gone at the end of this week, after Detroit loses tonight to N.O. and then Friday at Orlando, followed by Sun at Boston and home just in time to meet Denver. The poor guy’s got no chance.
Is it golf season yet?
hahahaha poor curry he thought coming to motor city would be a piece of cake but then the trade comes along and guys are playing without the point guard they’ve been with for years. And his replacement is iveeson who is COMPLETELY different from chauncy. Now that curry actually has to coach he’s prob going insane. Hopefully they can still make the playoffs cause tight now they’re on a serious decline. 2weeks ago they were 5th now 7th what’s it going to be next month???!! Everyone, players n coach need to step up their game
the pistons r really dissapointing me I don’t know if the losing that’s getting to them but they look friggen depressed out there. Like whenever I get to see a game it feels like no one wants to win. I think it was the San antonio game last week where they had a chance to win it cause they were never down more than six but no one was trying to do anything except for iverson down the stretch. Its like no one even cares anymore but they cannot have that mentality there’s still half a season left, at least show up when u play Denver in the next few game. During times like this its the coaches job to inspire the team n try to fix things but curry inexperience is showing
fire dumars
Blow it up and start over. Note to Joe Dumars: Stuckey is not a PG
Should DIME fire Katz?
Not soon enough.
well you don’t hire a rookie coach and then fire him you just don’t (if so Chicago would have a new coach).
Nope they should fire the team. They underacheive every year and they arguably have a top 5 team (at least talent wise). Every time the ship sinks nobody bales the talent. When Larry Brown got fired they thought he was too strict then Flip Saunders gets fired and they have isuues with his play calls.
Curry would have survived had we kept Chauncey. HE IMMEDIATELY LOST THE VETERANS RESPECT when he sent Rip to the bench. We all know AI is a great player but our others guys don’t fit in great with AI. Since he came Iverson plays best with Afflalo, Maxiell and the other young bucks. Because those guys are willing to run the break, or just stand around and watch him dribble. Tayshaun, Rip, or Stuckey are not guys that play well with AI. And what was the point of starting STUCKEY and IVERSON when both of these cats need the ball to be effective. M. Curry sucks
Oh yeah, don’t blame it on IVERSON he does play hard it he isn’t a ball hog. It just not a great fit. Having Chauncey would make up for all of M. Curry’s coaching defiencies!
At this point if I was AI I would just start jacking shots and protecting myself. This seasons failure will be placed on his shoulders even though it is clearly the coaches fault. I live in Detroit and whenever someone begins to blame Iverson I immediately retort that ANY TEAM that has Prince, Rip, AI, Sheed, and Stucky should be playing better than this. I understand why Dumars is not firing the coach though. Every time there was an issue of the Pistons underperforming it was always placed on the coaching staff. Now its really the coaching staff.
I really think that Michael Curry needs to go. The Pistons are under performing big time and I believe Curry is in way over his head. I also think that Stuckey is over rated and should not be in the starting lineup. Just my opinions though.