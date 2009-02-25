Should the Pistons Fire Michael Curry?

Detroit’s problems aren’t as cut-and-dry as Phoenix’s were pre-All Star Break. Terry Porter was the embodiment of the Suns’ new defense-first philosophy. And because that philosophy wasn’t as successful as Mike D’Antoni‘s, Porter got canned.

In Motor City, there hasn’t been a large-scale change in strategy. But the Pistons fell below .500 losing to the Heat last night, and since they made the AI-for-Chauncey swap, the national media has been on them clamoring for some sort of change.



First, the Pistons satisfied those asking for change by moving Rodney Stuckey into the starting lineup. That seemed to work for a little while, but he’s been sub-par ever since the middle of January. Since then, Detroit’s gone 5-13, and they’ve lost their last seven straight games.

So what’s the next move? Should they can Michael Curry?

Pistons fans, and the media who cover them, are openly wondering about Michael Curry’s job security. The math is straightforward: rookie coach + underachieving team + players who appear to have lost confidence in their coach = the ax.

However, it doesn’t look like Curry is on the chopping block.

Yet there are no indications that Curry is close to losing his job. And I don’t think he will. I suspect that, if it comes down to it, management is willing to take a mulligan on the season. If the Pistons land a star like Carlos Boozer or Chris Bosh this summer, they can put him on the floor with Rodney Stuckey and figure they have an inside-outside combo for the next five years. And then 2008-09 will seem like a blip, not a debacle.

Though this season is most definitely salvageable – the Pistons would be in the playoffs if the season ended today – they’d almost rather let the blame ride on Allen Iverson’s shoulders, and let Michael Curry figure things out for next year.

