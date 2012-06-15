Should The Refs Have Called LeBron For A Foul On Kevin Durant At The End Of Game 2?

#NBA Finals #Oklahoma City Thunder #Miami Heat #Video #Kevin Durant #LeBron James
06.15.12 6 years ago

With 12.3 seconds remaining and Oklahoma City trailing Miami 98-96, Derek Fisher inbounded the ball to Kevin Durant a few feet from the block. He spun baseline, rose up and slightly faded away as his shot clanged iron and LeBron James came away with the rebound. The live look, however, doesn’t do justice to the play. The camera angle from the baseline clearly shows LeBron hooking his arm through Durant’s and eventually swiping down and hitting his leg. In any other minute of the game, that’s probably a foul. But refs like to let things go when the clock is winding down, fairly or not. So there was no whistle, LeBron calmly sunk two free throws and the game was over.

Should the zebras have called a foul?

