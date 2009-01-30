Should The Sixers Shop Elton Brand?

Is the Philly team that we’ve seen win nine of their last eleven games the same team that took the Pistons to task in the playoffs last year?

If the answer to that question is yes, then GM Ed Stefanski might be on the right track if he says that Elton Brand is available for suitors.

ESPN’s Chad Ford recently mentioned that Brand is up for the taking in one of those chat-sessions. Ford followed that up with this question:

“The question is, given how poorly he’s played this year and his huge contract, does anybody want him?” Ford asked.



However, Stefanski has denied all Brand trade rumors, and his inaction indicates that he has no interest in dealing the two-time All-Star.

Sixers president/general manager Ed Stefanski said he does not comment on rumors, but a source familiar with the Sixers’ situation insisted that Stefanski had made no trade-related calls involving Brand and that he had no interest in dealing the player he signed to a 5-year, $79.8 million contract during the summer.

Should the Sixers try to deal Brand?

Source: SI