Should The Sixers Shop Elton Brand?

Is the Philly team that we’ve seen win nine of their last eleven games the same team that took the Pistons to task in the playoffs last year?
If the answer to that question is yes, then GM Ed Stefanski might be on the right track if he says that Elton Brand is available for suitors.
ESPN’s Chad Ford recently mentioned that Brand is up for the taking in one of those chat-sessions. Ford followed that up with this question:
“The question is, given how poorly he’s played this year and his huge contract, does anybody want him?” Ford asked.
However, Stefanski has denied all Brand trade rumors, and his inaction indicates that he has no interest in dealing the two-time All-Star.
Sixers president/general manager Ed Stefanski said he does not comment on rumors, but a source familiar with the Sixers’ situation insisted that Stefanski had made no trade-related calls involving Brand and that he had no interest in dealing the player he signed to a 5-year, $79.8 million contract during the summer.
Should the Sixers try to deal Brand?
Source: SI
Nah I don’t think they should try to deal him yet. But I think a lot of teams would be interested if they did, bug contract and all
I say wait til the end of the season and see where you are from there. Seems when EB gets into a groove.. he’s gettin’ hurt. The team as a whole hasn’t had time to really mesh.
I couldn’t give up on Elton that fast if I were GM.
He wasn’t worth that contract before and isn’t now. If you can get something real good in return for him, do it. Don’t just trade him for the sake of it. He’s still a better option than most forwards.
trade him and miller to the suns for nash and stoudamire and the sixers should play a ore run and gn style
trade him and miller to the suns for nash and stoudamire and the sixers should play a more run and gun style
Sixers should try to deal Brand. Maybe trade him to Portland for Raef’s expiring contract. Sixers get a re-do on the free agency market. Brand can’t keep up with the Sixers uptempo. Brand will mesh well with Przybilla on the second unit. Awesome.
HELLL YEAH
Philly sends Elton Brand + Andre Miller (24 Million per) to Miami. Miami starts:
PG – Miller
SG – Wade
SF – Dorrell Wright
PF – Brand
C – Blount
Miami sends Shawn Marion + Mike Beasley to Philly (22 Million per). Philly starts:
PG – Lou Williams
SG – Iggy
SF – Thad Young
PF – Beasley/Speights
C – Dalembert
Philly gets a young core and lots of cap space. Miami gets very close to being a contender again and only needs an unspecified SF in 2010(cough..lebron) to be championship caliber.
I assume most of you people have forgotten that he missed all but a couple of games last season. He’s on a new team and while trying to get his rhythm back he gets injured again. He needs consistent PT and he will probably bounce back like Amar’e did.
@7
Are you on dope? A team that starts Wright and Blount is not exactly what I call a contender.
I would listen to offers but I would be slow in making any final trade decisions. In two years they’ll probably have A.I. back for his farewell season.
Brand is Brand, and he clearly doesn’t fit into this team. It has nothing to do with not finding his place or his chemistry. Brand as a player at full strength wouldn’t fit with this squad. They need to be running, they NEED Andre Miller to run the show for now at least, and they need a bigger PF. They need a guy like Aldridge or Frye, someone long, skilled, athletic and hopefully with some defensive presence. Brand is a great player, but he doesn’t fit at all with that squad.
If I was the GM, I’d shop him and play off the fact that he’s still getting in shape from the injury, and all that phooy. Its easier to get someone to bite on that than at the end of the year when Brand still doesn’t fit and his numbers reflect it, then you just have a in shape/had time to recover bust on your hands. (and by bust I mean lower play than the standard that Brand has set for himself in his career)
They will need him in the playoffs.
The issue is they failed in the beginning because they made their best player in Andre iguodala the 4th option in the offense and had him trying to play like ray allen…
If they can continue the style of play they have and work Brand in to maximize his talents they will be fine…not championship fine though
I like Andre Miller, but if they aren’t going to be able to resign him Sixer’s should be looking to move him for another younger vet. I’m not sure who that would be off the top though…(Felton + Diop? and maybe toss in Shannon Brown and Willie Green)…
Can’t really think of anything good they can get right now…As long as Speights gets time and evans isn’t playing too many minutes they will be fine. Thad actually holds his own at the four and they really take advantage running…
Brand will be fine, but he shouldn’t be getting force feed at this point at risk of alienating Dre I and/or Thad…
CHicago could use him
And what about that possibility?
They may lose Miller, but be able to afford Iverson…He can certainly fit the style and Iguodala is a more confident and polished playmaker now.
I know there are a lot of Iverson haters, but he is showing that he can be selfless and not take all the shots now.
Don’t get me wrong I like Andre Miller, but I don’t think he is worth more than what he is making right now…
Present sixers with Iguodala Brand and a older/wiser Iverson may be good thing…
I don’t know I feel all this trade stuff isn’t going to happen…
@kobeef-if i’m miami i wouldnt trade beasley in that deal but i would try to include haslem. miller and brand for marion, haslem and a draft pick( or cook to make philly bite-they need another shooter.)
post 11:
That’s why I like Speights. He has been showing a lot. I would say he is better than Frye.
And I know some may not care too much, but Jason Smith isn’t garbage and will be an upgrade off the bench. I don’t know what his time table is at this point though.
Send him to Miami for Marion. DWade is balling but he needs help.
Most of these trade ideas would benefit the other team, but Philly’s front office (unlike Minnesota) isn’t trying to get a title for some other squad. What better post player is available and would be traded for Brand? If you aren’t going to upgrade, don’t bother trading.
Definitely shop him, if you can get fair value. He turns 30 in a few months and is not getting any younger. Are we dealing with an arising Jermaine O’Neil situation?
Plus Speigths is looking pretty good, and don’t they get the promising 7 ft. Mary Carey kisser back next year too?
Detroit gives AI, Rip
PHILLY gives Brand, Iggy
PISTONS:
Stucky
Iggy
Tayshaun
Brand
Wallace
PHILLY:
AI/Miller
Rip
Young
Speights
Dalembert
HAHA. Yeah.
@ 20 What r u smokin and not sharin, that’s the stupidest trade I ever heard…
@20, what post 21 said.
@Anthony
No, I am not on dope. I made-up that trade without chemical or natural enhancements.
@20
You, my friend, are certainly not on dope. If you were on dope you would be able to dream up creative trades and not just suggest “homer trades” (trades that only a fan that is blinded by his man-love for his team would think are reasonable)
I think the Pistons should trade for him. Not really sure if anything would work cause of his contract, but Moving sheed’s expiring sure woulnd’t hurt. Sheed is a philly boy anyways.
Detroit would get their low post presence…again though, salaries wouldn’t work, and Detroit would probably have to throw in too much.
Yea and they need to do it now. Just send pimpin back to LA.
Bulls send a pick Larry hughes and one of their bigs to philly for Brand
Fuck No! We need Elton he’s a fucking beast.And AI can keep his losing ass in the D so Fed and Quest can love that team.We dont want none of them bums.
i believe allen iverson will come back to philly (or denver)at some point in his career.
Speaking of Quest whatever happened to him? I haven’t seen him post in a while.
Ha ha that’s funny the second I asked what happened to Quest he posts.
I don’t think Brand is going nowhere –for now.
If the Sixers really want a big who can play in their system, they should consider this deal :
Philly gets :
F Antawn Jamison
G Nick Young
Washington gets :
F Elton Brand
1st PHI 2009
The Wizards know they’re not winning it all this year… Trading up&coming Nick Young hurts, so does trading multiple All-Star Jamison, but I do think Brand would do them a lot of good –next year, when he comes back healthy, just like Hibachi. Plus, they’d get their hands on another first rounder.
About Philly now. Jamison is not a real “big” but he’s a great rebounding and shooting “big”. They want to shoot more threes. I’m sure Jamison would not complain… Plus, the Sixers would add Nick Young to the mix. He can shoot, and he’ll be a good prospect for them.
Trade him back to the Clippers for Davis !!
yo its elton brand i think everybody out there want him..brand should just work on his stamina and start joining in on the fast breaks or take a stat hit and outlet faster to start the fast break..they already have the dalembeast (yes i said it the dalembeast) to grab the boards and outlet which does a fine job..so unless he wants to compete for boards with dalembeast the best 1-2 punch in the center position cuz u got young playing the 4..and andre miller is my favorite pg..very underrated..in my opinion he’s a scholar of basketball he knows the game..dont u agree with me mr KATZ!!
OMG,How tall these guys are!If they want to date,maybe they only can find tall girls from some searching sites,as far as i know: tallloving.com .cute, hot , talented… whatever u can come up with…LOL