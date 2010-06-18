Shout Outs To The Shrink, An Angry Spaniard & Other Reasons The Lakers Won

Pathetic. That’s how I would’ve put it. That was just a pathetic offensive performance. It’s really the only way to describe a game when a team shoots 32 percent from the field and their two best players go 6-26 in the first half of the biggest game of their lives. When Ron Artest is your best option for putting the ball in the hoop, you’ve got problems.

Phil Jackson put the arctic conditions in perspective: “It was tough sledding out there.”

But as out of sync as L.A. was on the offensive end, their defense was about as good as it gets. Through the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lakers held Boston to just two field goals- a Kevin Garnett layup and a short jumper from Ray Allen. Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom did an incredible job rotating on defense, hedging on every screen. Artest was overwhelming in his control of Paul Pierce during the final period as well. The Truth went just 1-5 with four points in the fourth.

Once they fell behind 23-14 at the end of the first quarter, L.A. was climbing uphill the rest of the way. But because there defense was so good, Boston was never able to really open up a cushion. Both times that the Celtics went up by double digits, the Lakers cut it right down. Boston couldn’t score much either and Allen and Pierce combined to shoot 8-29 for the game.

There’s a clichÃ© out there that says Game 7s aren’t about numbers, rather heart and desire. That was never more evident than last night. You think Artest didn’t want this? For a while, he was the only Laker involved in the game, the only one who seemed to realize the gravity of the situation. A few years ago, David Stern wanted the Queensbridge Kid out for good. Tonight, he played the way he had to, as if his whole career and image was on the line. Pierce wanted to win. Artest had to win. Those five steals and 20 points he delivered were the difference.

There was Andrew Bynum playing on one wheel, having his knee drained multiple times in a month just so he could give his eight minutes. Derek Fisher was there, making a big fourth quarter shot again, even after enduring months of talk about how his ineffectiveness would derail this repeat run. Odom, with all the personal tragedy and individual basketball troubles, was still continuing to put those around him ahead of himself.

Gasol, the whipping boy for so long, took it right to Garnett and the rest of the Boston frontline in the fourth quarter with nine final period points. Will there ever be a question again about his toughness? He is still timid and not commanding at times, but in a Game 7, Gasol had 18 rebounds. His longtime nemesis, the man who went out of his way to insult him and seemed to relish making him look bad – Garnett – had 3. Think about that for a second, okay?

And don’t let anyone say this game told us nothing about Kobe Bryant. He was out of his element, forcing shots and not playing team ball. That wasn’t the real Kobe out there last night. Hell nah. That game was exactly what Kobe Bean Bryant is about: a relentless, tireless will to win. His desire was never more prominent. Missed shots weren’t going to deter him. Neither were double-digit second half deficits. He just kept coming. He kept competing. He was going to shoot 6-36 if that’s what it took.

The man has outlasted any competition he’s ever had. Tonight was no different.

While that relentlessness manifested itself in some ugly shots – airballs and off-balance fadeaways – it also rubbed off on the rest of the team. It helped him grab 15 rebounds in a game where the Lakers were again dominant on the backboards.

This was about Bryant doing what everyone said he couldn’t: get teammates to love him and fight with him.

Numbers were thrown out the window in this one. This game focused on something harder to pinpoint, impossible to see. That was not the same L.A. team that lost in the Finals in 2008. That was not even the same unit that won last year. It was an older group, wiser and tougher. When it came down to winning time, they faced down the Boston veterans and took what was theirs.

