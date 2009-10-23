Show Me The Money: 2006 NBA Draft Contract Extensions

While the 2006 NBA Draft is not considered one of the NBA’s finest, it is still loaded with some potential NBA stars. And even in a time of financial crisis and thrifty spending owing to the Summer of 2010, it’s time to pay up or shut up before the deadline to sign any of these guys to a contract extension hits on October 31.

So far, No. 1 pick Andrea Bargnani (five years, $50 million), No. 2 pick LaMarcus Aldridge (five years, up to $70 million) and No. 6 pick Brandon Roy (five years, $80 million) have been the only guys to see the money, leaving guys like Rajon Rondo (21st pick), Rudy Gay (8th pick) and Tyrus Thomas (4th pick) waiting for an offer.

Whether they get extended before the season or paid after it, all three of those guys will be seeing good money in the near future. The only question then becomes who’s going to foot the bill. Because if their current teams doesn’t make the investment now like the Raptors and Blazers have, they run the risk of straining the relationship.

There are also still some notable guys in the class that have things to prove this season before they get on that second deal. Guys like Randy Foye (No. 7), J.J. Redick (No. 11), Ronnie Brewer (No. 14), Jordan Farmar (No. 26) and even Adam Morrison (No. 3) have to show teams that they’re part of the big picture before they’ll be committed to long-term.

Perhaps in other years when there wasn’t such a buzz surrounding the upcoming free agent class, some of these mid-level guys would be extended for four years and $20 million like Jason Maxiell did right before the deadline last season.

It also has to hurt to see second round picks like No. 42 pick Daniel Gibson (five years, $21 million) and No. 47 pick Paul Millsap (four years, $32 million) ink deals before you even get an offer on the table.

What do you think? Will any of these guys get extensions before the season? Also, who deserves them?

