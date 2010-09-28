Show Me The Money: 2007 NBA Draft Contract Extensions

While the 2007 NBA Draft is not considered one of the NBA’s finest, it is still loaded with some potential NBA stars. And even in a time of thrifty spending, it’s time to pay up or shut up before the deadline to sign any of these guys to a contract extension hits on November 1. (Note: The deadline is the following business day if October 31 falls on a weekend or holiday.)

So far, the only player from this class to sign an extension is No. 2 pick Kevin Durant (five years, $86 million), and the only other player to really be extended an offer is No. 9 pick Joakim Noah, who was offered a five-year, $57 million contract extension by the Bulls. With that said, here are the Top 5 players that deserve an extension.

Whether they get extended before the season or paid after it, all five of these guys will be seeing good money in the near future. The only question then becomes who’s going to foot the bill. Because if their current teams doesn’t make the investment now, they run the risk of straining the relationship.

1. Aaron Brooks, Houston (No. 26 pick)

In a League where you need an elite talent to run the point, Brooks has more than proven himself worthy. And with all the other pieces falling into place in Houston, they’d be crazy to let Brooks go. While I don’t think he should get a deal quite as big as Rajon Rondo‘s five-year, $55 million contract, the Rockets should lock him up.

2. Al Horford, Atlanta (No. 3 pick)

After an All-Star season last year, you better believe that Horford looked at Joe Johnson‘s monster contract this summer with dollar signs in his eyes. For his sake, he’s just worried that they might not have enough money for him. While some guys might not want to stay with their current team, the Hawks have a good thing going. And Big Al is an integral part.

3. Greg Oden, Portland (No. 1 pick)

As I wrote earlier today, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Blazers sign Oden to an extension in the next month. Seeing as how he might not play until 2011, to spend the money now before they see how he comes back might not be smart. At the same time, seven-foot centers don’t just grow on trees. Think of it this way: If the Blazers don’t extend him, they’re going to have to compete with 29 other NBA teams next summer.

4. Rodney Stuckey, Detroit (No. 15 pick)

After the Pistons traded Chauncey Billups, they planned on having Stuckey become the heir apparent. So far, so good. Even though Rip Hamilton, Ben Gordon and Will Bynum are on the books through 2013, they need to invest in a point guard. Stuckey can be that guy.

5. Jeff Green, Oklahoma City (No. 5 pick)

While a lot of people view Green as the most expendable starter on the Thunder, they have to realize that they need to keep Kevin Durant happy. How often do you see a character guy get traded from a team and the star want to leave? Too often. Now that Durant is locked in, it’s time to pay Green.

What do you think? Will any of these guys get extensions before the season? Also, who deserves them?

