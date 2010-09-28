Show Me The Money: 2007 NBA Draft Contract Extensions

While the 2007 NBA Draft is not considered one of the NBA’s finest, it is still loaded with some potential NBA stars. And even in a time of thrifty spending, it’s time to pay up or shut up before the deadline to sign any of these guys to a contract extension hits on November 1. (Note: The deadline is the following business day if October 31 falls on a weekend or holiday.)
So far, the only player from this class to sign an extension is No. 2 pick Kevin Durant (five years, $86 million), and the only other player to really be extended an offer is No. 9 pick Joakim Noah, who was offered a five-year, $57 million contract extension by the Bulls. With that said, here are the Top 5 players that deserve an extension.
Whether they get extended before the season or paid after it, all five of these guys will be seeing good money in the near future. The only question then becomes who’s going to foot the bill. Because if their current teams doesn’t make the investment now, they run the risk of straining the relationship.
1. Aaron Brooks, Houston (No. 26 pick)
In a League where you need an elite talent to run the point, Brooks has more than proven himself worthy. And with all the other pieces falling into place in Houston, they’d be crazy to let Brooks go. While I don’t think he should get a deal quite as big as Rajon Rondo‘s five-year, $55 million contract, the Rockets should lock him up.
2. Al Horford, Atlanta (No. 3 pick)
After an All-Star season last year, you better believe that Horford looked at Joe Johnson‘s monster contract this summer with dollar signs in his eyes. For his sake, he’s just worried that they might not have enough money for him. While some guys might not want to stay with their current team, the Hawks have a good thing going. And Big Al is an integral part.
3. Greg Oden, Portland (No. 1 pick)
As I wrote earlier today, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Blazers sign Oden to an extension in the next month. Seeing as how he might not play until 2011, to spend the money now before they see how he comes back might not be smart. At the same time, seven-foot centers don’t just grow on trees. Think of it this way: If the Blazers don’t extend him, they’re going to have to compete with 29 other NBA teams next summer.
4. Rodney Stuckey, Detroit (No. 15 pick)
After the Pistons traded Chauncey Billups, they planned on having Stuckey become the heir apparent. So far, so good. Even though Rip Hamilton, Ben Gordon and Will Bynum are on the books through 2013, they need to invest in a point guard. Stuckey can be that guy.
5. Jeff Green, Oklahoma City (No. 5 pick)
While a lot of people view Green as the most expendable starter on the Thunder, they have to realize that they need to keep Kevin Durant happy. How often do you see a character guy get traded from a team and the star want to leave? Too often. Now that Durant is locked in, it’s time to pay Green.
What do you think? Will any of these guys get extensions before the season? Also, who deserves them?
the only two guys on this list who should be safe are brooks and green. everyone else is expendable
Oden is such a tricky case. How do you pay someone who is an unknown?
Horford will be overpaid by someone. He’s very, very good, but I think he’s only a borderline top 10 talent.
Stuckey? He’s a starter, a top 30 PG, but not much better than that.
ATL needs to lock up Horford before someone gives him the max, or close to the max.
I would give Oden a deal, try to get him to accept a low offer. Lock him up for cheap. He gets hurt then you are screwed but what is the difference now? If he turns into a legit big then you get a bargain.
Stuck is hard, he is good but hasn’t done anything with Detroit.
Let the market decide how much to pay Green.
Am I missing something? Isn’t Marc Gasol in the ’07 class. He’s right there in value with Brooks and Horford.
I can see Oden pulling down a 3 year, $18 million offer. Not much of a risk, still gets paid, then he can cash in if he turns out to be really good. But of course someone will offer him $50 million, no doubt.
They need Oden, but paying him $6 mill per year is an insult.
His production may demand it, but there are plenty of teams that are willing to take a risk on a 7 footer with All star defensive potential.
I know Kwame brown has been making 4 or 5 million, Darko with all his chances is making 5 mill. per and we all hav been watching them be shitty since they came in the league.
Now don’t you think some team is gonna look at Oden, and say he’s had injuries but we haven’t seen how good he could be if he stays healthy and just drop 8 mill for a couple of seasons on him,
You know how many teams could use a 7 footer that may be healthy?
@IGP
SOmehow I just noticed that you mentioned that somebody will pay out the ass to take a risk on him. My bad.
haha no problem….I’m just saying that he probably will earn about $6 million per year…but he will no doubt get paid more than that. I mean does anyone aside from AB think that ZBO will earn $20 million? I think he will earn $12-14 million though.
Hmm, actually Rondo’s contract isn’t even that big, the Celtics made a HELLUVA steal with that and is gonna be a bargain when the big 3 retire and Rondo is running the show.
Oden should be offered like 8 a year NOW, it shows good faith in hm and may motivate him to become a monster as he believes the team got his back.
Brooks is worth 9 a year for, though he did fall in love with the 3 a lot last year. You’d normally want someone with Brooks quickness and handle taking it to the rack more.
@dagwaller
Stuckey? He’s a starter, a top 30 PG, but not much better than that.
hahaha top 30 pg, gotta remember that one
How fucking stupid are the Bulls? Joakim Noah is a more intense, slightly less gay version of Anderson Varajao. Why would you even give him close to 5 yrs/57 mil.? I don’t care that good centers are at a premium, Noah’s not that good.
Top 30 pg lol…
@JD, Ive been sayin the same thing bout Noah. I would give him no more than 7-8mill a year. He only had ONE above avg year and now wants to be paid like he’s Dwight Howard. Tell u what, i would be more than happy to throw a 4yr 35mill at Greg Oden if Por doesnt believe in him.
joakim noah is a freakin’ joke if he thinks that he’s on dwight’s range… he’s good defensively… i’ll give him the same amount kendrick perkins is getting ‘coz they both at the same level. :p
@ downtown brownclown: you are crazy if you think noah and Kendrick perkins are on the same level. With that said, noah is no Dwight.
Why the Bulls would pay a post player with no post moves who’s only a sprained ankle away from 5 dnp’s is beyond me.
I think extending Joakim is a good idea, he plays tough defense and actually likes to rebound. I would give him 8 mil per year at the most but no more than that.
As far as Oden goes I wouldn’t give him more than 6 mil even though it sounds like an insult. He’s been in the league for quite sometime now and it’s unfortunate that he cannot be healthy enough to play a string of quality games that can prove his worth. Too risky for Portland to invest their money even before seeing if he can actually contribute significantly to the team.
Jeff Green I always believe he deserves to an extension and has always put up good numbers and a lot effort on the floor.
@daghost – me crazy?
hahahaha! i know some people are high on noah… but mayne… i ain’t crazy… they do the same thing, defend… maybe there are just some parts that they not, which is overall hustle, where noah definitely wins, ‘coz he has to make up for size.
stats wise…
MPG PPG RPG BPG SPG APG Joakim Noah 30.1 10.7 11.0 1.6 0.5 2.1
Kendrick Perkins 27.6 10.1 7.6 1.7 0.3 1.0
and the boards are cleaned in boston’s lineup not only by perkins, but there’s garnett, sheed, big baby… and the guy still managed that. so come on, both they job are is ti defend and clean the glass. so dude please…
joakim noah is good but not 10M/year good… the word “joke” can be heard from his name. ;P
