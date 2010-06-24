Showdown In Chinatown: Trading In Sneakers For Cleats

Picture a game where Brandon Jennings can’t dribble and Tony Parker is tackling Nate Robinson. Doesn’t sound very realistic, now does it? Well, that was the scene on Wednesday at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, where Steve Nash and his Foundation held its third annual Showdown in Chinatown. The Showdown, an eight-on-eight soccer match-up, was an exhibition featuring some of the most recognizable faces in both basketball and soccer.

“This is a great event,” said Nash, “one for the fans in New York City to get a free opportunity to come out and see some of the players they watch on television.”

In pre-game warm-ups, all of the players seemed excited about participating in the game, despite having varying amounts of soccer experience. Jennings admitted to never having played competitively, while Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley, who used to play when he was younger, said he had at least a few goals in store.

“I’m more of a striker, a Ronaldinho-type, go for the goal,” said Dudley with a laugh. “I don’t want to play no defense out here.”

The event, also sponsored by the foundation of former United States Soccer captain Claudio Reyna, had fans smiling ear-to-ear as their favorite basketball players traded in sneakers for cleats in a high-scoring, exciting game. Nash, Parker, Robinson and Raja Bell were some of the more impressive NBA players on the field. Dudley and Jennings…not so much.

Even in the midst of the World Cup, many soccer players also took part in the event. Italian national forward Giuseppe Rossi dazzled the crowd with stunning crossovers, while former French international Youri Djorkaeff and multiple players from New York Red Bulls (MLS) made appearances.

Undoubtedly, the most memorable highlights of the game were some of the goal celebrations. Everyone did their best to set up a goal for Dudley, and when he finally tapped one in, he climbed the fence surrounding the field and gave the fans a fist pump. After missing a few open nets, Jennings did a little dance of his own after his first goal.

Not surprisingly, Robinson was a sparkplug on the field. After his first goal of the game, he ripped off his jersey and twirled it around his head as the crowd roared. He would follow that dance up with an incredible backflip celebration. Dudley did his best to match the celebration, but only managed lopsided cartwheels after another goal. Before the game, Robinson admitted to being a soccer fan himself.

“I watched [Lionel] Messi yesterday when me and my son got our haircuts,” said Robinson. “We were watching him go to work, it was kind of fun to watch.”

All in all, the Steve Nash Foundation put on another fantastic event on a beautiful day at Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Even without some of the typical marquee soccer stars due to the World Cup, Nash and Reyna managed a spectacular display that drew hundreds of fans, who lined the fences of the park to catch a glimpse of their favorite players.

“We just want to have fun more than anything,” said Reyna. “It’s all about fun. Some of the NBA guys are good sports for coming out and playing our sport.”

