Video: Sick Reverse Dunk By Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan

Raptors wing DeMar DeRozan has been skying for dunks since he came into the league out of USC in 2009. Even in the beginning, a defender would be foolish to allow him any path to the bucket. Chandler Parsons should’ve known better.

Omer Asik leaves Parsons hanging on the baseline here, but you still gotta bump DeRozan a little bit. Scratch that, lay off DeRozan, and let him take a jumper. DeMar is shooting under 40 percent from the field so far this season, and 33.3 percent in the mid-range. Regardless of what Parsons could have done (lay off and let him shoot it), he shouldn’t have let him do this:

The Rockets have a double-digit lead in the fourth, so Parson’s defense on this play doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. In the future, he should let DeRozan shoot as many mid-range jumpers as he wants.

