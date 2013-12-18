Sifting Through The Rubble Of Trade Rumors For Omer Asik

Since word filtered out a couple weeks ago the Rockets were planning to move disgruntled centerbefore a self-imposed deadline that ends tomorrow, December 19, all manner of rumors have leaked about the Celtics, the Sixers, the Hawks, Cavs, Bobcats, Bucks and probably a partridge and a pear tree. All are interested in the offensive quagmire who plays excellent defense, so let’s try and figure out where Asik stands today, and what we’re likely to see heading into tomorrow’s self-imposed “deadline” for his services.

Yahoo’s breaking news maestro, Adrian Wojnarowski, wrote last night that the Hawks, Celtics, Cavaliers and Sixers â€” with the Celtics and Sixers at the top â€” lead the race to acquire the Turkish seven-footer. Woj also added a fifth “wildcard” team that is on the fringe of the discussion and might make a last ditch run for Asik before tomorrow.

That’s when amateurs on Twitter bandied about various teams who might be the wildcard. A league source told RealGM’s Andrew Perna the wildcard team was also the team with the best record in the NBA right now, Portland.

Except, USA Today’s Sam Amick tweets that Portland is not even remotely interested.

Re: Omer Asik & rumored Portland involvement, I'm told Blazers "not even remotely involved." Yahoo! reporting Boston making progress. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amick adds that the Hawks aren’t really involved (though we’ve seen more than one mention of a Paul Millsap – Asik swap):

Next 2 days should be interesting on the Omer Asik front, but I'm told Atlanta is "barely involved." Could always change of course. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

HoopsWorld’s Bill Ingram eliminated the Bucks from contention, with a rumored Ersan Ilyasova – Asik exchange turning out to be false.

Bucks not at all interested in Asik…were surprised by the rumor involving Ilyasova going to Houston… — Bill Ingram (@TheRocketGuy) December 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you’re wondering why the Rockets have instigated their own deadline when the NBA’s trade deadline expires on February 21 next year, it’s because Rockets GM Daryl Morey wants the flexibility to also unload whomever he’s picking up when dealing Asik. So, basically, the suitors lining up for Asik’s services are dangling players that Morey might trade again in the next two months. Pro-tip for whichever players get dealt to Houston: don’t buy; you should lease, rent, or sleep on a teammates couch. Jeremy Lin can help you with that last part.

But who are the frontrunners, and will this happen today, in the final minutes tomorrow, or not at all?