Silvio De Sousa arrived at Kansas with great fanfare as a consensus top-40 prospect in the 2017 high school class. The 6’9 forward from IMG Academy wasn’t dominant in 20 appearances during his freshman season but, in the same breath, De Sousa was wildly efficient (69 percent true shooting), providing reason for optimism as the remainder of his collegiate career loomed. However, De Sousa was ruled ineligible in February after allegations that his guardian received money from a Kansas booster, and the NCAA punishment included a two-season ban that spanned through the entire 2019-20 campaign.

On Friday, Kansas was successful in pushing back against what many perceived to be a harsh punishment, as the Jayhawks won their NCAA appeal, paving the way for De Sousa’s immediate eligibility.

Kansas men’s basketball student-athlete Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/hIjzSIRpn6 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 24, 2019

The appeal was submitted by Kansas in April, even with De Sousa declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. That decision was made through the premise that De Sousa would turn pro if he was not reinstated but, with this news, he is now expected to remain in Lawrence for at least one more season of college.

It remains to be seen as to just how influential De Sousa will be for the Jayhawks on the court this season, but this is big news for Bill Self and his coaching staff as they approach the 2019-20 campaign. For those outside of Lawrence, Kansas, the emphasis will be on a big-time program winning an appeal with the NCAA, especially in the wake of the well-publicized trials involving assistant coaches, shoe companies and impermissible benefits.