Singer Performs Awesome Ginobili Tribute Song

06.21.14 4 years ago

Manu Ginobili inspires. The pride of Argentina and the San Antonio Spurs is one of the most influential basketball players of the last 20 years, only adding to his legacy with a vintage performance in the NBA Finals that harkened back to his time as one of the world’s best players in the mid-2000s. As a result, we’ve finally been blessed with the tribute song that a presence like Ginobili has always deserved.

The song is performed by music veteran Kevin Russell of Austin, Texas-based band Shinyribs. Fittingly, it’s called “Manu Ginobili.”

Brilliant. Our favorite part? This section of the bridge, which highlights Russell’s silky falsetto and Ginobili’s merits as animal tamer:

“Once killed a bat with the palm of his hand
In the middle of the game to protect the fans”

When will Russell and company write a song about Boris Diaw? After hearing the soothing “Manu Ginobili,” we can’t wait for more Spurs tunes from Shinyribs.

(H/T Lang Whitaker of NBA.com’s All Ball)

What do you think of “Manu Ginobili?”

