Single-Season Team of the Decade

Watching “SportsCenter” run their Top 10 NBA plays of the decade the other night — where the top three coincidentally involved LeBron and Kobe directly — I officially ran out of patience for this “decade” stuff. I know it seems fitting to have the best plays of the decade topped by (depending on who you ask) the best player of the decade, but was Kobe’s game-winner against the Suns in ’06 really the best play of the last TEN years? (I would have put Derek Fisher‘s 0.4 shot ahead of Kobe’s shot.)
So I have just one more piece to add to the decade celebration, then I’m done.
When we talk about the “team of the decade,” it’s usually in reference to which team showed an overall dominance over a 10-year stretch. For this current decade, it’s either the Lakers (championships in ’00, ’01, ’02, ’09) or the Spurs (’03, ’05, ’07). But what about the single best team over one season? Obviously you have to go with a squad that got the job done and won the ‘chip, so here are the candidates:
*** *** ***
’99-00 Los Angeles Lakers
* Regular season: 67-15
* Playoffs: 15-8 (beat Indiana in the Finals)
* Top six: Shaquille O’Neal (MVP, All-NBA 1st Team, Finals MVP, All-Star MVP), Kobe Bryant (All-Defensive 1st Team, All-Star), Glen Rice, Ron Harper, A.C. Green, Robert Horry
* Coach: Phil Jackson (All-Star)
’00-01 Los Angeles Lakers
* Regular season: 56-26
* Playoffs: 15-1 (beat Philadelphia in the Finals)
* Top six: Shaquille O’Neal (All-NBA 1st Team, Finals MVP, All-Star), Kobe Bryant (All-Star), Rick Fox, Horace Grant, Derek Fisher, Robert Horry
* Coach: Phil Jackson
’01-02 Los Angeles Lakers
* Regular season: 58-24
* Playoffs: 15-4 (beat New Jersey in the Finals)
* Top six: Shaquille O’Neal (All-NBA 1st Team, Finals MVP, All-Star), Kobe Bryant (All-NBA 1st Team, All-Star MVP), Rick Fox, Samaki Walker, Derek Fisher, Robert Horry
* Coach: Phil Jackson
’02-03 San Antonio Spurs
* Regular season: 60-22
* Playoffs: 16-8 (beat New Jersey in the Finals)
* Top six: Tim Duncan (MVP, All-NBA 1st Team, All-Defensive 1st Team, Finals MVP, All-Star), David Robinson, Tony Parker, Bruce Bowen, Stephen Jackson, Manu Ginobili
* Coach: Gregg Popovich (Coach of the Year)
’03-04 Detroit Pistons
* Regular season: 54-28
* Playoffs: 16-7 (beat L.A. Lakers in the Finals)
* Top six: Ben Wallace (All-Defensive 1st Team, All-Star), Chauncey Billups (Finals MVP), Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Rasheed Wallace, Corliss Williamson
* Coach: Larry Brown
’04-05 San Antonio Spurs
* Regular season: 59-23
* Playoffs: 16-7 (beat Detroit in the Finals)
* Top six: Tim Duncan (All-NBA 1st Team, All-Defensive 1st Team, Finals MVP, All-Star), Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili (All-Star), Bruce Bowen, Nazr Mohammed, Robert Horry
* Coach: Gregg Popovich (All-Star)
’05-06 Miami Heat
* Regular season: 52-30
* Playoffs: 16-7 (beat Dallas in the Finals)
* Top six: Dwyane Wade (Finals MVP, All-Star), Shaquille O’Neal (All-NBA 1st Team, All-Star), Jason Williams, Udonis Haslem, Antoine Walker, James Posey
* Coach: Pat Riley
’06-07 San Antonio Spurs
* Regular season: 58-24
* Playoffs: 16-4 (beat Cleveland in the Finals)
* Top six: Tim Duncan (All-NBA 1st Team, All-Defensive 1st Team, All-Star), Tony Parker (Finals MVP, All-Star), Bruce Bowen, Francisco Elson, Michael Finley, Manu Ginobili
* Coach: Gregg Popovich
’07-08 Boston Celtics
* Regular season: 66-16
* Playoffs: 16-10 (beat L.A. Lakers in the Finals)
* Top six: Paul Pierce (Finals MVP, All-Star), Kevin Garnett (Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA 1st Team, All-Defensive 1st Team, All-Star), Ray Allen (All-Star), Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, James Posey
* Coach: Doc Rivers (All-Star)
’08-09 Los Angeles Lakers
* Regular season: 65-17
* Playoffs: 16-7 (beat Orlando in the Finals)
* Top six: Kobe Bryant (All-NBA 1st Team, All-Defensive 1st Team, Finals MVP, All-Star MVP), Pau Gasol (All-Star), Trevor Ariza, Derek Fisher, Andrew Bynum, Lamar Odom
* Coach: Phil Jackson (All-Star)
Which was the best team of the decade?
Lakers 4 vs Spurs 3 = Lakers
@BiG ShoT BoB:
Hey genius, the question is what “SINGLE-SEASON TEAM” was the best of the decade, not what organization was the best.
@Jay same answer Moron…
but your answer doesn’t make sense…
I think Celtics 0708 team even if they took more games to win the championship.
99-00 lakers. group that kicked off 3-peat
07 – 08 celtics
Portland homer here but I gotta say one of those Laker three -peat teams.
Shaq in his prime was a beast. Throw in Kobe, one of the greatest coaches of all time, and a great supporting cast. Probably the 00 – 01 team if I had to choose one.
It has to be one of the 3-peat Lakers teams. Only losing a single playoff game is pretty impressive, so I’m inclined to go with the ’01 squad, although the personnel on the ’00 squad looks more impressive.
The ’08 Celtics would be an absolutely ridiculous team if all of those players were in their prime, possibly the best of all time. They weren’t in their prime, though. KG, Pierce, and Allen were all starting to show signs of age, and Rondo hadn’t (and still hasn’t) reached his peak. Perkins also hadn’t peaked yet (although I don’t think he’ll ever be that good) and Posey was also starting to decline due to age. They were still good enough to win it all, which is a testament to how good those players are, but I don’t think they were the best of the decade.
00′ Lakers or 09′ Lakers…
05 spurs for sure
03-04 detroit pistons
pffffft. please. theres one team missing that should be here as best single season. 2001-02 Sac Kings. Fixed officiating aside, they were one the best teams of the decade. They were robbed!! Speaking of bad officiating…you can put the 50-06 Mavs in there too, albiet, it was a combination of 3 things. fixed refs, Mavs choking, and DWade.
Pistons. They were a real team of non superstars who just outworked and outhustled the star teams to get it done. That was basketball at its finest fundamentally good self.
00-01 Lakers. They may not have had a 60+ win regular season, but going 15-1 in the playoffs (with the lone loss coming in OT), I don’t see how you can pick against that team.
00-01 Lakers..
And please on the 08 Celtics.. Please dont try to tell me Perkins couldve bothered Shaq THAT much..
And young Kobe would jumped out the building on em..
And if Shaq was in good shape the Pistons wouldnt have won shit..
Getting out played by Ben Wallace.. negroid please..
Celtics – they absolutely made the Lakers wear it in Game 6. They would have made it a repeat if KG was healthy last year.
07 Spurs swept the Finals
Although they only won 56 games during the regular season the 01-02 Lakers absolutely ravaged through the playoff competition that year. 15-1 are you serious? In the playoffs? Yeah they were on a mission that year. Although the 08-09 Lakers were my favorite team of the decade to win it I can’t argue with those results. And ANYBODY who says the Celtics were the best is on crack!! 16-10 wtf! Please!
01 lakers and 05 spurs
celts come in third.
detroit is the worst of the group.
celts third? im sorry i take that back. all three spurs teams are better and all three from the lakers threepeat also. hell throw in the 02 kings.
fuck the 06 heat was the worst of that group
i am
remember they played 8 on 5 so i dont know about being the worst
If they wasnt robbed by the zebras, that Suns team would have been mine. They was by far best to watch.
good point bout suns and 02 kings….but Ian who played 8 on 5
So the refs intentionally robbed the exciting, Great White Hope-led Suns in order to help the boring Spurs get to the Finals? And they did this for … what, ratings? I can’t endorse that one. Bottom line, the Suns didn’t got the job done.
I thought I’m gonna see a 03-04 Cavs squad with Dime typing ‘because this is the first team that Lebron James, the greatest player in all of sports ever (yes better than Maradona, Gretzky, Ali, Babe Ruth, and Joe Montana fucking combined) played the game in the NBA. This is where all it started with Dime and Bron.’
01-02 Lakers NO FUCKING DOUBT.
They were so fucking good, they made an AI fan out of me (wishing AI’s Sixers could actually beat them).
Closest thing we could ever get to the 90’s Bulls and 60’s Celtics. DOMINANT.
Oops my mistake.
2000 – 2001 Lakers.
NO FUCKING DOUBT.
my mistake i meant 00-01 lakers
i am an absolute lakers homer, so i really hate to say this, but that ’02-’03 spurs squad (with a beastly Tim Duncan) is clearly the best out of the 10. It de-throned a three-time (in-a-row) championship squad for crying out loud.
That top six would lock down of the other squads’ top 6’s, AND give these other squads fits with their offensive firepower (Timmy, S-Jax, Manu, Tony).
’02-’03 Spurs, hands down.
Too many laker lovers here. Those three-peat teams were sweet but they never had to go through anyone that great to win. Easily the celtics in 08 who had to beat to good sides on the way through in cleveland and lakers as well as a young side that fed off a boisterous home crowd
(atlanta) Plus pierce wouldve owned any of those over the hill lakers small forwards that they had during the three-peat
i am
heat and the refs vs the mavs.
@ 31:
that Celts team needed a Game 7 to fend off the Hawks, the fucking NUMBER EIGHT SEED in the East.
2002-03 San Antonio Spurs
They defeated the Suns, Lakers, Mavs, and then a scorching hot NJ Nets team that had just won like 10 or 12 games in a row in the playoffs. That is INSANE comp right there!
Tim Duncan *almost* had a quadruple-double in the closeout game, just 2 blocks shy if I remember correctly.
The Admiral goes out in style, proving that nice guys don’t always finish last.
Austin, I haven’t seen the Top 10 Plays thingy but I thought Fisher’s shot would certainly be numero uno, what with all the Lakers lovers and Spurs haters.
If Robert Horry’s three from Game 5 of the 2005 Finals versus the Pistons wasn’t in there, then the list is officially bogus.
Like I said, ain’t seen it yet…just sayin’
Oh yeah, Rohan?
Well fair enough, none of the Laker 3’s could D up Pierce, huh? And who pray tell, in your fictitious playoff series, was going to handle Shaq, KG?
It’s easy to forget but Shaq was straight up unstoppable. Sorry, but KG would of been the recipient of many bruised ribs, posterizing dunks, and less one ring if that team faced any of those Laker 3 peat teams.
And for the record nobody hates the Lakers like I do, but you gotta give it up to the Lakes.
ATTN ALL,
Yall are asking the WRONG questions of the decade. Here are the questions you all should be asking/answering:
1. WHAT WAS THE TRADE OF THE DECADE?
2. WHAT RULE CHANGE HAD THE BIGGEST IMPACT OF THE DECADE?
3. BEST TEAM OF THE DECADE NOT TO WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP?
yeah, i hate the lakers but god-damn, that ’00-’01 team was impressive… i think that team was the most impressive work of the decade… now just wait and see, the Rockets core now will be the dominant force of THIS decade!! Well, it will be a battle between Houston & OKC for years now i think!!
Word to heckler. I totally agree.
Best team that did not win:
Kings with bibby, Bobby jax cwebb, peja and divac. And
a young hedo. That team was sick… With Rick adelmanä¸€
most underrated coach is also adelman. Dude proved himself in last yr playoff vs the lakers. Took them to 7 games without Yao and tmac.
Most influential trade was prolly celts acquiring kg and Jesus shuttlesworth.
Biggest rule change was the permission to play zone and trap defense, Which in my opinion is great.
’04 pistons whooped my ass
’03-04 Detroit Pistons were my favorite at least. Not sure about “the best”, but if you remember that season, they LOCKED CATS UP. BADLY. Like, remember that streak they held (still hold the record?) for most games keeping opponent under 80 points? That was ill.
Oh wait, that was the 04-05 Pistons, wasn’t it…oh whatever…that team was naasty.