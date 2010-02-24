Six People That You Must Follow On Twitter

In the Tangled Web section of Dime #48 (April 2009), we told our readers that Twitter was going to be the next big thing. Nearly a year later, we were correct and everyone and their mothers are tweeting away on their computers and cell phones. If you need to zest up your Twitter feed (besides following the @DIMEMag crew), immediately hit the follow button on these Twitter accounts.

@Baron_Davis – Baron Davis is great to follow because he doesn’t give his Twitter followers tips on improving your handles or getting more lift on your jumper, but rather he hooks you up with daily tips on grooming your beard. Baron’s beard is always on point, so he’s easily certified to give expert advice on keeping your facial hair crisp. Next time you’re on Twitter, make sure you look for #BaronsBeardTipOfTheDay.

@mw1ll – Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Williams is a self proclaimed quiet person in real life. For a shy person, Twitter is the perfect outlet to express the thoughts you otherwise wouldn’t. And expressing his thoughts he does. Williams will go on hilarious rants about random episodes in his life; crack jokes at his friend and rapper Joe Budden; and even tell certain fans of his to go do push ups.

@myfabolouslife â€“ When Fabolous, isn’t recording music, he’s starting Trending Topics on Twitter. He’ll keep you entertained with his witty tweets that go after any and everyone. He’s made the New York Jets’ head coach’s stomach famous after losing in the AFC Championship Game (#RexRyanStomach); had Lil’ Mama on the Trending Topics list for consecutive days after she crashed the MTV VMA’s (#LilMamaIs); and has even taken shots at himself in regards to his crooked teeth (#FabsTeeth).

@drakesknee â€“ This account popped up on Twitter immediately after the Drake fell on stage last summer and suffered an ACL tear. Knee injuries are no joke, and are as serious as injuries come, but you can’t help to find yourself laughing at tweets from the perspective of the rapper’s injured joint. The best part about this account is that no one knows who’s actually tweeting these rap lines. It may actually be Drake because the tweets sound very similar to the real rapper’s writing style and cadence, but it’s probably someone at home with too much time on their hands.

@OGOchoCinco â€“ Chad Ochocinco is about as crazy and random as a celebrity can get. Through Twitter, he promotes his newest songs (yes he’s also a musician now too), treats his followers to a brunch at Denny’s or lunch at McDonald’s, and even gives out his different Call of Duty online gamertags so follower’s can friend him…or shoot him down with their M1 Carbine assault rifle.

@itsthereal â€“ Eric and Jeff Rosenthal are the hip-hop sketch comedy brothers that have made themselves household names in the rapping world with their viral videos that have made fun of your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper at one point or another. You can expect a similar style of comedy on their Twitter account, but instead of two minute videos, you’ll get the funniest 140 characters or less that you’ve read all day.

What do you think? Who are your favorite people to follow on Twitter?

