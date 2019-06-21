The Sixers And Celtics Have Reportedly Swapped Picks So Philly Can Take Matisse Thybulle

06.20.19 33 mins ago

The hour before the 2019 NBA Draft featured a pair of big trades in the top 10 as the Hawks and Timberwolves each moved up to select De’Andre Hunter and Jarrett Culver respectively, but after that things got quiet on the trade front.

The rest of the lottery went on as planned and it wasn’t until the 20th overall pick that we got more movement. That was when division rivals Philadelphia and Boston agreed on a trade to swap the No. 20 and No. 24 picks, with the Celtics picking up the 33rd overall selection as well, so the Sixers could take Matisse Thybulle out of Washington.

