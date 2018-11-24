A Report Indicates The Sixers Are ‘Considering Trading’ Markelle Fultz

Getty Image

The problem with having an opinion on what’s happening to Markelle Fultz in Philadelphia is that it’s hard to know who to believe. Is a shoulder injury hampering him and his growth on the court? Has he forgotten how to shoot the basketball altogether? Is it mental, or have the Sixers handled the player so poorly that he will never be the same?

Philadelphia has a recent history of curious injuries to its rookies, but the Fultz saga may be the most curious. The first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft played just 14 games his rookie season after a shoulder injury apparently ruined his shot. He struggled all over the court, and his free throw shooting was particularly awkward.

Fultz has started 15 games and looks to be improving, but the arrival of Jimmy Butler has pushed him out of the starting lineup. Plus despite any forward progress, something still seems off about his game. He’s averaging just 8.2 points per game and his free throw shooting is still awkward. No one seems to know what’s actually wrong with him, and now there are reports that he’d like a fresh start.