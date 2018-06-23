Getty Image

LeBron James will have his fair share of suitors if he opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the coming days. The Los Angels Lakers are still the betting favorite to get King James’ services, but there are other teams out there that feel good about their chances of getting James to play for them.

One of those are the Philadelphia 76ers, who feel playing with their young core is an attractive way for James to enter the later stages of his career. The problem, if there is one for a Sixers team poised to be competitive in the East for years to come, is that they don’t have the cap space to sign James just yet.

Still, the Sixers are likely suitors for James in free agency because they can get the $35 million or so necessary to fit a max contract into their payroll without losing much of the team’s important pieces. And, indeed, it seems the Sixers are willing to do just that. According to Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com, the Sixers are “doing everything” to get the cap space necessary to sign James this summer.