Sixers Fans Are Already Trying To Lure LeBron To Philadelphia With Billboards In Cleveland

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons #LeBron James
Associate Editor
02.26.18

Getty Image

The Sixers are one of the teams that appear to be on the list of squads hoping to make a push for LeBron James if he hits free agency this summer. It would be a massive win for Philadelphia if this happens, as James would join its talented duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and make the Sixers arguably the favorite to win the conference going forward.

As for whether James would choose the Sixers is another story. Sure, he is a vocal fan of Simmons (with whom he shares an agent) and has been getting “recruited” by Simmons recently and Embiid for a long time, but there hasn’t been much beyond that.

So thanks to a home remodeling company in the greater-Philadelphia area, a big push is on. Power Home Remodeling bought a trio of billboards in Cleveland that get a message across to James: Come to the Sixers because you can “complete the process.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons#LeBron James
TAGSben simmonsJOEL EMBIIDLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP