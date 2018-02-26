The Sixers are one of the teams that appear to be on the list of squads hoping to make a push for LeBron James if he hits free agency this summer. It would be a massive win for Philadelphia if this happens, as James would join its talented duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and make the Sixers arguably the favorite to win the conference going forward.
As for whether James would choose the Sixers is another story. Sure, he is a vocal fan of Simmons (with whom he shares an agent) and has been getting “recruited” by Simmons recently and Embiid for a long time, but there hasn’t been much beyond that.
So thanks to a home remodeling company in the greater-Philadelphia area, a big push is on. Power Home Remodeling bought a trio of billboards in Cleveland that get a message across to James: Come to the Sixers because you can “complete the process.”
The Sixers are his best shot out of the East at leading a team to a ring. He could also put Houston over the top but he wouldn’t be the primary ball handler and I don’t know if he’d get used to giving that up.
But to be real, he’s going to the Lakers to set up his post-career and make his family happy. The Cavs may have an outside shot at retaining if the new players show enough promise and they at least get to a Game Seven in the Finals but I doubt it.
He should go to Philly, he hasn’t been a part of a program with a real basketball culture and history. No disrespect to Miami – they have one of the best all-around organizations in the Association but they’ve only been around for a minute.