The Sixers Offered Ben Simmons A Max Contract Extension Worth A Projected $170 Million

07.02.19

The Philadelphia 76ers have been have been extremely active this offseason. Beyond offering a monstrous contract to Tobias Harris to keep him in the City of Brotherly Love, Philly has executed a sign-and-trade to send Jimmy Butler to Miami in exchange for Josh Richardson and signed Al Horford to a four-year deal, among other moves.

Building out a roster is still a major issue, but apparently, the team wants to make sure one of its stars does not go anywhere. Reports have indicated the team would place an emphasis on agreeing to an extension with Ben Simmons, and on Tuesday afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have offered him a max extension with the hopes of coming to a resolution soon.

