Daryl Morey has wasted no time rebuilding the Sixers roster as he sees fit, undoing just about everything possible from previous regimes. The general theory for Morey has seemed to be put players around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons that maximize their talents, which you would’ve thought to be self-explanatory but had not always been the chief goal of previous roster moves in Philly.

Thus far this offseason Morey has dealt Al Horford to Oklahoma City for Danny Green and sent Josh Richardson to Dallas for Seth Curry, as he looks to address the desperate need of shooting on the roster. He’s also added a backup center in Dwight Howard who is, undoubtedly, a backup center for Embiid and not a complementary piece meant to be played with him, as Horford was expected.

On Sunday, Morey showed he’s not done just yet remaking the roster as he added even more frontcourt depth in a fairly surprising move, trading former first-round pick Zhaire Smith to the Pistons for Tony Bradley, who Detroit acquired in a draft night trade with the Jazz along with the 38th pick for future second rounders.

The 76ers are trading G Zhaire Smith to the Pistons for C Tony Bradley, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Can confirm that the #Pistons are sending Tony Bradley to Philly for Zhaire Smith. Detroit takes on another young player who could use a fresh start, drops a center in process. @wojespn first. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) November 22, 2020

For the Pistons, it’s a great move to buy low on a former first-round talent who hasn’t been able to see the floor much in Philly due to injuries and a severe allergic reaction. The Sixers move on from Smith in order to add some more center depth in Bradley who can, theoretically, better help the East contenders. It also possibly opens up a backcourt spot should they want to add another veteran guard in free agency. Still, moving on from a former 16th overall pick for Bradley this quickly is a pretty big surprise, but shows clearly that Morey isn’t going to hold onto anyone he doesn’t see as an immediately help to this year’s club.