Sixers Set their Sights on Josh Smith

07.01.08 10 years ago 19 Comments
Josh SmithJosh Smith

At 12:01 AM this morning when the free agency period became official, Sixers GM Ed Stefanski made it clear that Philly is willing to do whatever it takes to get Josh Smith in a Sixers’ jersey. Just after midnight, Stefanski was on the phone with Smith’s representatives, trying to get J-Smoove to Philly for a face-to-face meeting as soon as possible. That conference could happen as early as tomorrow.

A two-three punch of Andre Iguodala and Josh Smith might be the most athletic pairing in the League today. But before that dream can even be seriously entertained the Hawks are going to everything to burst that bubble, as Smith’s people are sitting down with Atlanta’s brass today. When the two parties met last year, the Hawks tendered a $45 million deal that Smith turned down. But this year’s meeting has got to be completely different.

“We want to sit down and talk to [the Hawks] first and gauge their interest and see exactly where we are,” said Wallace Prather, one of Smith’s agents. “I think everybody realizes that Josh loves it here and loves his teammates and loves playing in his hometown. If everything goes well, hopefully, we wont have to talk long. But if they send us off to find another offer, then we’ll have to do that as well.”

In the new Eastern Conference power structure, teams need to scheme on how they’re going to deal with KG, Pierce and Ray. As the Hawks showed during round one of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, J-Smoove proved that he’s the closest thing to a Garnett-antidote. He did a better job keeping Garnett under wraps than anyone else in the playoffs.

It’s really a no-brainer. If the Hawks aren’t willing to throw max money at this guy, then what will get them to open their wallets? Dwight Howard? By all accounts, the Hawks management won’t let this hometown guy out of the city. Even if it means that Josh Childress has to walk – which won’t likely happen – expect Atlanta to match whatever number the Sixers offer Smith on Wednesday.

