Getty Image

Trying to figure out exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers could get in a trade for Markelle Fultz is awfully hard. While there is the ongoing saga of his inability to consistently hit a jump shot, along with the fact that there are rumblings he’d like a fresh start outside of the City of Brotherly Love, Fultz is 18 months removed from being the no-doubt No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and if he can ever iron out the wrinkles in his game, he still oozes potential.

Reports have indicated there are teams, like the Detroit Pistons, that are kicking the tires on acquiring Fultz. As for how those talks are going, a report by Candace Buckner of the Washington Post revealed that the Sixers aren’t moving with any haste.

Buckner reports in a new piece about the young guard that Philadelphia has taken calls about potentially moving calls, and every time they’ve popped up, they said no.