Trying to figure out exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers could get in a trade for Markelle Fultz is awfully hard. While there is the ongoing saga of his inability to consistently hit a jump shot, along with the fact that there are rumblings he’d like a fresh start outside of the City of Brotherly Love, Fultz is 18 months removed from being the no-doubt No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and if he can ever iron out the wrinkles in his game, he still oozes potential.
Reports have indicated there are teams, like the Detroit Pistons, that are kicking the tires on acquiring Fultz. As for how those talks are going, a report by Candace Buckner of the Washington Post revealed that the Sixers aren’t moving with any haste.
Buckner reports in a new piece about the young guard that Philadelphia has taken calls about potentially moving calls, and every time they’ve popped up, they said no.
While the Sixers pledge to support their player in his recovery process, and are believed to have a relationship with Brothers and Fultz’s inner circle, the organization has been protective in its own way. According to people in the league, the Sixers have rejected multiple trade offers for Fultz. It’s not just that Philadelphia remains hopeful in getting Fultz on track to be a star in Philadelphia — much like prior top picks Ben Simmons and Embiid, who both missed their rookie seasons because of injuries. The Sixers have not received trade offers with what they believe to be equal value, a telling sign that indicates how other teams in the league view Fultz and the rocky start to his career.
