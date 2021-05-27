After a scare in Game 1, the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers took full control of their first round series with the Washington Wizards in Game, dominating throughout on their way to a 120-95 win.

Early on, it was Ben Simmons who was the aggressor, scoring 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter, feasting inside on a Washington defense that was letting the Sixers get whatever they wanted. Joel Embiid also added 22 points, including this wild and-one basket that resulted in Embiid, well, let’s just say enjoying himself on the baseline in celebration.

Simmons (22 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST) and Embiid (22 PTS, 7 REB) handled business tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ToRmF08Lri — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 27, 2021

The Sixers got contributions from just about everyone in the win, as Tobias Harris added 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting to follow up his monster performance in Game 1, while rookie Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz combined for 23 off the bench. Defensively, the Sixers were terrific after some leaky moments in the opener, as their length on the perimeter really bothered the Wizards, led by Matisse Thybulle coming off the bench for five blocks.

🚫 Make it 5 Matisse Thybulle BLOCKS for the game! 🚫#NBAPlayoffs on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/nVrCKg9LpC — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2021

On the other side, Bradley Beal tried to do his part in the first half to keep Washington connected, scoring 24 of his 33 points in the first two quarters, but he just didn’t get anything close to enough help to keep the Sixers from running away.

Brad dropped 24p in the first half. Second half starts now!#WizSixers | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/AEoRwjmnau — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 27, 2021

Russell Westbrook had another tough outing with 11 points on 2-of-10 shooting and left early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, which was followed by the unfortunate moment that will get talked about probably more than the game itself as a Sixers fan dumped popcorn on him as he left for the locker room. The series will now shift to Washington where the Wizards will hope some home cooking can get them back into this series, but it certainly seems based off of Game 2 that the Sixers have found their stride and look ready to put this series away as quickly as possible.