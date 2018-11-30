Getty Image

There’s something going on with Markelle Fultz, and as specialists look into what’s ailing the Philadelphia 76ers guard, many are starting to wonder if they’re simply looking in the wrong place. Fultz’s shooting motion simply isn’t where it was when the Sixers traded up to draft him first overall out of Washington last summer. He’s tried everything, rehab and a new shooting style and even just getting shut down for a large chunk of his rookie year.

But it’s 2018 now, we’re past Thanksgiving, and Fultz is still visiting specialists trying to determine what’s wrong with his shoulder (and, more recently, wrist). As the doctor’s visits pile up and nothing seems to be resolved, the questions around his health and what’s happening to one of the NBA’s most promising young players only grow.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported about the strange circumstances surrounding Fultz and the Sixers, a situation so weird the narrative around the team has mostly lost the equally-strange and scary circumstances around 2018 first-round pick Zhaire Smith.