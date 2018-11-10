The Sixers Reportedly Don’t Expect First-Round Pick Zhaire Smith To Play In 2018

Associate Editor
11.09.18

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have had absolutely terrible luck over the last few years when it comes to the health of the guy they select in the first round of the NBA Draft. Whether it’s been Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, or Zhaire Smith, it seems pre-determined by a force more powerful than any human can fathom that they will miss a substantial period of time due to an injury.

Smith is the latest addition to this list, as the hyper-athletic guard suffered a fracture in his foot during a rookie camp in Las Vegas. Then, as he was working to recover from the surgery, an allergic reaction required him to undergo another procedure in September.

The Sixers finally gave an update on how he’s progressing following the setback and, unfortunately for Philadelphia fans, Smith won’t be able to take the floor any time soon. The team released a statement saying there’s no timetable on his return, but reports out of the City of Brotherly Love indicate we won’t see him until after the calendar turns to 2019.

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSzhaire smith

