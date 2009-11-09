Sixth Man Watch: A Pair Of Seattle Natives Coming Strong

I admit, I’ve made some awful predictions like saying the Nets would be decent and how Allen Iverson would thrive in Memphis. One person who is keeping my credibility stable is Jamal Crawford. A couple of months ago, I predicted that Jamal would be Sixth Man of the Year. So far, he is coming through for me. In seven games this season, Crawford is averaging 18.1 points and 3 dimes per contest while helping the Hawks to a 5-2 record. He’s already scored over 25 on three different occasions.

As nice as the Seattle native has been playing, he still has some stiff competition for the award. For starters, you have Jason Terry, another Seattle product and last year’s winner. Once again, the Jet has been getting major buckets off the bench, putting up 18 ppg (second on the team), 3.5 apg, 3 rpg and 1.5 spg. There have also been several other bench players that have been making major impacts for their teams. Here are some of the most notables.

Rasheed Wallace (10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg): There are many bench players that put up more impressive stats than ‘Sheed, but numbers can’t measure what he brings to the table. Whether it is leadership, or hitting a big three down the stretch or making good decisions with the ball – Wallace’s presence has already been felt in Beantown. The C’s are 7-1 and ‘Sheed could be one of the biggest factors on whether they come out of the East or not.

Andre Miller (10.3 ppg, 4.6 apg): Miller has started the last two Portland games, but will probably be relegated back to the bench in the next few weeks. Miller is probably the best point guard in the league that is not starting full time. While he can’t be happy about that, he will still be a major factor is Portland’s success this year.

Udonis Haslem (11.8 ppg, 10 rpg): anytime you can get a double-double out of a non starter, you know you have a great sixth man. In order to develop Michael Beasley, Haslem has been demoted to the bench. But the Heat are 5-1 and Haslem is still big part of the team’s rotation.

Honorable mention: Andray Blatche, Manu Ginobili, Leandro Barbosa.