Skechers Is Apparently Suing Adidas For Creating An ‘Unfair Disadvantage’ In Signing NBA Prospects

05.10.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The college basketball world was rocked by the FBI’s widespread investigation into payments made to players that reportedly impacted a number of high profile programs, coaches, and athletes.

The Louisville program was most effected by the investigation and claims of payments to players, resulting in coach Rick Pitino stepping down alongside athletic director Tom Jurich. Among the alleged ways Louisville paid players was through adidas, who is the apparel provider for the school’s athletic program.

There hasn’t been much on that front since the initial reports on the investigation’s findings, but on Thursday, adidas found itself being sued by the unlikeliest of competitors for their role in allegedly paying players. Skechers has filed a lawsuit against adidas, according to Gentry Estes of the Courier-Journal, alleging they have been put at an “unfair disadvantage” in signing potential NBA prospects due to adidas’ alleged payments to players which came with an implication they would sign with the sneaker company after they left school.

