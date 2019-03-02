Skechers Took Out An Ad In The New York Times Making Fun Of Nike For Zion Williamson’s Shoe Exploding

03.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Nike has drawn plenty of criticism following the freak incident in which Duke star Zion Williamson exploded out of a PG 2.5 against North Carolina, which led to the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft suffering a knee injury. The latest swipe of the company comes inside the pages of the New York Times from another sneaker brand, although it might not be from one you’d expect.

At the bottom of page three of Sunday’s sports section, Skechers took out a gigantic ad prodding Nike for the incident. Underneath a story previewing Sunday’s Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, a blown out sneaker with the design of the PG 2.5 (minus Paul George’s logo or the Nike Swoosh) appears. The phrase “JUST BLEW IT.” appears on top of the ad, while Skechers “We won’t split on you” appears at the bottom.

Here is a copy of the page acquired by Dime.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSnew york timesNIKESkecherszion williamson

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP