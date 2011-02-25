Skullcandy All-Star Headphones – Kevin Durant Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
02.25.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Last week, we showed you some limited edition Skullcandy headphones made for All-Star Weekend that you had the chance to buy. Now, check out the package that Skullcandy put together for the 24 guys that actually made the team.

Skullcandy presented each guys with personalized versions of the Skullcandy x Roc Nation Aviator headphones, in both all-white and all-black colorways. As you can see with Kevin Durant‘s set above, the ear caps of each player’s headphones are laser-etched with his personal signature and jersey number. Dope.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant
TAGSALL STARKEVIN DURANTSKULLCANDYStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP