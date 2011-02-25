Skullcandy All-Star Headphones – Kevin Durant Player Exclusive

Last week, we showed you some limited edition Skullcandy headphones made for All-Star Weekend that you had the chance to buy. Now, check out the package that Skullcandy put together for the 24 guys that actually made the team.

Skullcandy presented each guys with personalized versions of the Skullcandy x Roc Nation Aviator headphones, in both all-white and all-black colorways. As you can see with Kevin Durant‘s set above, the ear caps of each player’s headphones are laser-etched with his personal signature and jersey number. Dope.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.