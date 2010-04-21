Skullcandy Mix Master NBA Player Series Headphones

Just in time for the 2010 NBA Playoffs, Skullcandy is dropping a limited run of Mix Master NBA Player Series Headphones to commemorate their official partnership with the NBA, releasing six Player Series headphones at Apple retail stores within select markets. You don’t want to sleep on these!

Each headphone will be 1 of 100 to truly make this a limited edition piece. Only twenty headphones per player will also be available on Skullcandy.com, so make sure you’re one of the lucky few who get there first.

The Mix Master is a gold-plated game changer coming complete with twin audio inputs, mute button and dual channel cue control to custom fit whatever beats you might be dropping. The Coil Cable provides the perfect function for any action behind the turntables; while the straight cable lets you hook up to whatever audio device you happen to be rocking.

The NBA Limited Mix Master collection includes headphones for Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Kevin Garnett and David Lee, and will be available for $299 at Apple Stores in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Boston and New York. Sorry Cavs fans, you better hop online!

Check out this stop-action video to see the whole package:

What do you think? Are you going to cop one?

