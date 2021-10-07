The Chicago Sky are headed to the WNBA Finals, where they will meet the Mercury or the Aces — with Phoenix having a chance to punch their ticket on Wednesday night. Chicago finished off a 3-1 series win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday with a dominant performance against the league’s No. 1 seed, cruising to a 79-69 win that didn’t really feel as in doubt as the 10-point margin would indicate.

Leading the way for the Sky was none other than Candace Parker, who showed out with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, doing a bit of everything for Chicago en route to the win. Parker was seemingly everywhere on both ends of the court, getting blocks and buckets inside, while also applying ball pressure on the perimeter, starting fastbreaks, and launching threes.

CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS NO LOOK PASS FROM @Candace_Parker?! 🤯 WAY TOO NICE 🥶 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/7ys3p6T8j9 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 7, 2021

It was the type of performance in an elimination spot that WNBA fans have come to expect from the legend, who had plenty of help from her co-stars on the Sky. Courtney Vandersloot had it going early, pouring in 19 points to lead the Sky in scoring, lighting Connecticut up from three-point range early as they kept going under on screens to the dismay of just about everyone watching who wasn’t a Sky fan.

.@Sloot22 IS ON FIRE FROM DEEP 🔥 Vandersloot is 3-for-3 from beyond the arc 🎯 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/hCH3RgHZqt — WNBA (@WNBA) October 7, 2021

Also getting in on the fun was Kahleah Copper, who had 18 points and six rebounds in the win as she continues to be one of the breakout stars of the postseason in helping push Chicago to the Finals, showing off incredible handles and finishing skill once at the rim.

Just a reminder in case you forgot….@kahleahcopper IS A WALKING BUCKET ⚡ 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/hoQAcUGKZZ — WNBA (@WNBA) October 7, 2021

On the other side, league MVP Jonquel Jones had 25 points and 11 rebounds, trying to do every thing she could to keep the Sun in the game and force a Game 5, but it just wasn’t enough to withstand the onslaught from the Sky.

Chicago will sit back and watch the second semifinal out West to see if they’ll be able to book a flight out soon, as the 6-seed will need to take a third straight series as the road team if they are to win their first championship in franchise history.