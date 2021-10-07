Getty Image
DimeMag

Candace Parker Led The Sky To The WNBA Finals With A Game 4 Rout Of The Sun

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Chicago Sky are headed to the WNBA Finals, where they will meet the Mercury or the Aces — with Phoenix having a chance to punch their ticket on Wednesday night. Chicago finished off a 3-1 series win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday with a dominant performance against the league’s No. 1 seed, cruising to a 79-69 win that didn’t really feel as in doubt as the 10-point margin would indicate.

Leading the way for the Sky was none other than Candace Parker, who showed out with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, doing a bit of everything for Chicago en route to the win. Parker was seemingly everywhere on both ends of the court, getting blocks and buckets inside, while also applying ball pressure on the perimeter, starting fastbreaks, and launching threes.

It was the type of performance in an elimination spot that WNBA fans have come to expect from the legend, who had plenty of help from her co-stars on the Sky. Courtney Vandersloot had it going early, pouring in 19 points to lead the Sky in scoring, lighting Connecticut up from three-point range early as they kept going under on screens to the dismay of just about everyone watching who wasn’t a Sky fan.

Also getting in on the fun was Kahleah Copper, who had 18 points and six rebounds in the win as she continues to be one of the breakout stars of the postseason in helping push Chicago to the Finals, showing off incredible handles and finishing skill once at the rim.

On the other side, league MVP Jonquel Jones had 25 points and 11 rebounds, trying to do every thing she could to keep the Sun in the game and force a Game 5, but it just wasn’t enough to withstand the onslaught from the Sky.

Chicago will sit back and watch the second semifinal out West to see if they’ll be able to book a flight out soon, as the 6-seed will need to take a third straight series as the road team if they are to win their first championship in franchise history.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Hovvdy’s Triumphant, Enveloping ‘True Love’ Couldn’t Have Arrived At A Better Time
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×