Slaughter On The Boards, The Absence Of Jesus & Other Reasons Why The Celtics Lost

We gave you the instant analysis right after the game, and followed that up with a more in-depth look in Smack, but for all the Boston Celtics fans out there, we figured we’d break it down just for you. Here is the good and bad of Game 7:
GOOD
The Celtics came out and played right from the get-go unlike Game 6. Their defense was absolutely superb, especially the way they helped on Kobe and in the post, forcing other guys to beat them. This was an incredibly well executed game plan, and the Celtics got beat by guys not named Kobe – which was probably the way they wanted it if they were to lose. Their defense also forced the Lakers, and Kobe in particular, into a ton of tough shots, most of which didn’t go in. Rondo pushed the ball in transition at every opportunity. He had a great first half and the Celtics got out to their early lead because of their ball movement and ability to execute in transition. Without Perkins, the C’s got outstanding efforts from Big Baby, KG and ‘Sheed, they all came to play and did their best to compensate for Kendrick.
BAD
Ray Allen‘s inability to hit open shots killed them. The Celtics got him great looks all game, and his misses really deflated Boston, and himself. They did not gang rebound. The Lakers manhandled them on the offensive glass, and the Celtics could not effectively come up with a strategy to overcome their lack of size and length. Another sore spot for the Celtics was their lack of a go-to guy down the stretch. They couldn’t rely on anyone to get a good look at the rim, and were forced into a lot of bad shots. And with each bad possession they lost a little more confidence. Getting into foul trouble early in the fourth quarter hurt them tremendously, as the Lakers scored the majority of their points from the stripe down the stretch, and were not forced to take the tough shots they had been earlier in the game.
What do you think? Why did Boston lose?
You pretty much summed it up correctly, Mr. Marks. Not much to add. Rondo is a great player that we should stick with, but he’ll be an inexcusable liability until he can get a modicum of respect for his jumper and make his free throws. Ray just picked a bad time to get extremely erratic with his shooting, and I feel badly for him. He played pretty damn good D on Kobe all things considered. Celts also made a huge number of disgracefully bad passes and decisions. What can you do – this is probably about it for the veterans.
Side note: found Artest to be very likable from that wacky press conference. Apologizing to a past team for being immature and letting them down? That is a rare show of humility these days – I am now a fan of his.
It’s not like LA blew them out. It went 7 games, the Celts can still compete but they will have to do some tweeking…
Cut most the guys on the bench who didn’t see any pt:
sheldon, marquis, finley, scal, etc…
Resign Ray, but move him to the bench. Get some younger wings who can run with Rondo. They should pick up a more active big off the bench (i.e. Leon Powe from ’08). Rondo needs to meet Dwight Howard in the gym and they both work on their shot with Mark Price this summer (& free throws for that matter).
They need Rondo to be the GO TO GUY in the crunchtime, but he can’t do that when he can’t shoot! LA was daring him to shoot all series.
They should’ve left the ball in KD’s hands… EVERY TIMES (well about 92% of the time) he got the ball on the post, HE SCORED!!! Gasol could’nt stop him…
Then the refs and the BS touch fouls in the forth
Bottom line, Boston gave it away… KG could’ve won it in the post and they went away from… It wasn’t broke… WHY FIX IT…
check the free throw discrepancy…Lakers shot 20+ more fouls then Boston in a 4 point game….What about Gasol travel on his double pump…I knew he didn’t have hang time like that..THEN HE GETS AN AND 1 OUT OF WHAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED A TRAVEL…Gasol hacks KG on a clear lay up attempt and no call…N.ational B.usiness A.ssociation Joey Crawford for playoff MVP
Everyone talks about Laker length. How tall are ‘Sheed & KG? 7’0 and 6’10 if I remember correctly, and if he was playing Perkins is about 7’0 so what’s the big deal about Laker length, when they basically had a 7’0 and 6’10 dude out there too?
Gasol 19pt 18reb
KG 17pt 3reb
Kobe 23pt 15reb
PP 18pt 10reb
The numbers don’t lie.
WRT FTs, C’s in the penalty for most of Q4. What were the refs supposed to do, not call the fouls b/c C’s are in the penalty? If Ray Allen sticks his hands into Kobe arms at the 3pt line, isn’t Kobe supposed to draw the foul? It’s not like the refs made up the call.
Fouls weren’t the issue…the celts had no one in crunch time get buckets. If Rondo wants to be the man, he needs to develop a shot…
@laker faker
cry me a (doc)RIVER!
ill tell you why the celtics lost game7to the lakers.if you notice throughout the series when doc rivers used nate robinson to give rondo a rest the team was always uplifted by his play and seemed to openup the lead.in game7 doc used nate at the beginning of the first quater ,but then only briefly at the end of the 3quarter by that time the lakers were back in the game and he took him out right away .my point is why not use nate robinson who has already proven himself as a team rallier more often in that 7game?
laker fan…. Your post shows your intelligence… cry me a (doc)River?….so grade 6
Celts’ window has officially closed. KG and Ray did what they were supposed to do–get a championship right away. But this Celtics team was not built to last. There are pros and cons to such an approach. On the one hand, a single championship is better than no championship. On the other hand, you mortgage the future, all your eggs in one basket, and then you’ve got to blow the whole thing up because the parts are too old.
As a Laker fan, I like our approach better.
Or get Jerry West to gift wrap Pau Gasol and send him to the Lakers in a very very one-sided trade…No Gasol Kobe leaves in free agency..With Gasol 3 STRAIGHT FINALS APPEARANCES.Its not hard to like the lakers plan better….yeah give Boston Chris Bosh for ummmm Leon Powe scalabrine and eddie house and a first round pick…Stern would never let that happen…But let Gasol be gifted to Kobe….know your facts!
LAKERS RULE, Bostons CELTICS SUXXOR BEYOND BELIEF, LAKERS OWN ALL!
Oh, stop being a sore loser. If you say Jerry West “gift wrapped” Gasol for the Lakers, then you can also say Kevin McHale gift wrapped KG for his bff Danny Ainge (anyone else would have demanded Rondo, but not McHale).
The fact is, both the Lakers and Celtics have always been good at swindling other teams, and if you’re going to go the conspiracy route, it works both ways. In the end, the Lakers are champs, and the Celtics are not. The rest is meaningless fluff.
Also, let’s not forget the disgraceful tanking the Celtics did in ’07, in order to position themselves for a high lottery pick. Without that, they never would have gotten KG and Ray, and would still be mediocre (where they’re headed now). You never saw the Lakers tank a season–Kobe and company always fought hard through the post-Shaq years and even made the playoffs two of the three years. True champions don’t tank seasons to go begging for lottery picks.
It wasn’t Perkins’ injury that cost them the game. Big Baby and Rasheed more than compensated for that.
The Celtics simply lack a true superstar to ultimately win. KG, RA and PP did not have the consistency and the flamboyant Rondo lacked jump shooting and decent free throw percentage essential for a point guard. They definitely worked together to go as far as the finals while people expected either the Magic or Cavs to face the Lakers, but the gold and purple guys had a Kobe Bryant.
It takes either good team players or one great star to get to the finals, but both to win it.
I agree Rondo was a pain this series, but Boston fans want to argue that their guys are just as tall and have just as good if not better numbers, oh yeah and they want to say that Perkins was hurt.
Then why you complaining on how the Lakers acquired Pau, Did Pau travel in game 7, sure but so did rondo draggin his pivot foot on that last 3-pointer by ray allen, Lots of complaining by the Boston fans, there were two reviewable plays that went against lakers:
Game 2 Garnett hit that out not Odom
Game 5 Rondo Fouled odom ball went off odom, yeah i know not reviewable play, but come on your saying its all one-sided.
You get the calls at home, thats why you bust your ass and try to win all your games during the regular season to have that game 7 in your building.
One last thing if the NBA is PRO LAKER explain to me 2004 you telling me the NBA wanted DETROIT to be the team for the league. Hell no! Tons of talent on that team, major conflicts = no team continuity. 2004 maybe the best thing that happened to the Laker organization!
Joseph manhandled Laker Faker. ;)
@Juantastico
There was nothing the refs coulda done for the Fakers in 2004. The Pistons were just THAT MUCH better than them. :)
joseph, the celtics gave up al jefferson for KG. who did the lakers give up for gasol? also, the celtics did not “tank” the ’07 season. 21 straight losses was absolutely inexcusable, and no proud organization would do that. the celtics were simply very young and had no chemistry that year. if i also remember correctly, kobe bryant is one of the best players in the game, so of course the lakers make the playoffs without shaq. but without a star-studded cast, kobe is nothing but 30 ppg. if i remember correctly the lakers went 36-46 with a fairly decent team to obtain the rights to draft bynum. the ’07 celtics were much worse, and of course they got a better pick. there was no tanking involved.