Slaughter On The Boards, The Absence Of Jesus & Other Reasons Why The Celtics Lost

We gave you the instant analysis right after the game, and followed that up with a more in-depth look in Smack, but for all the Boston Celtics fans out there, we figured we’d break it down just for you. Here is the good and bad of Game 7:

GOOD

The Celtics came out and played right from the get-go unlike Game 6. Their defense was absolutely superb, especially the way they helped on Kobe and in the post, forcing other guys to beat them. This was an incredibly well executed game plan, and the Celtics got beat by guys not named Kobe – which was probably the way they wanted it if they were to lose. Their defense also forced the Lakers, and Kobe in particular, into a ton of tough shots, most of which didn’t go in. Rondo pushed the ball in transition at every opportunity. He had a great first half and the Celtics got out to their early lead because of their ball movement and ability to execute in transition. Without Perkins, the C’s got outstanding efforts from Big Baby, KG and ‘Sheed, they all came to play and did their best to compensate for Kendrick.

BAD

Ray Allen‘s inability to hit open shots killed them. The Celtics got him great looks all game, and his misses really deflated Boston, and himself. They did not gang rebound. The Lakers manhandled them on the offensive glass, and the Celtics could not effectively come up with a strategy to overcome their lack of size and length. Another sore spot for the Celtics was their lack of a go-to guy down the stretch. They couldn’t rely on anyone to get a good look at the rim, and were forced into a lot of bad shots. And with each bad possession they lost a little more confidence. Getting into foul trouble early in the fourth quarter hurt them tremendously, as the Lakers scored the majority of their points from the stripe down the stretch, and were not forced to take the tough shots they had been earlier in the game.

What do you think? Why did Boston lose?

