Boston Grasps Defeat From The Jaws Of Victory; The Lakers Figure Out How To Play Together

Each time we checked in with the Hawks vs. Celtics it was like watching a different game. In the first half the Celtics were on cruise control and it almost looked as if Tommy Heinsohn could have stepped in because of Boston’s 27-point lead. Atlanta was going to old standbyes Al Horford and Josh Smith (17 points, 14 boards) inside, though not with much success. Once we flipped back the lead had dwindled but Rajon Rondo was still controlling the game’s tempo en route to his fifth triple-double of the season, with 16 points, 11 dimes and 10 boards. But after that, Kyle Korver took over the game. He hit eight three pointers after halftime and had 27 points for the game, getting the Hawks the win even after still being 10 down with four minutes left in regulation. Even after Jeff Teague (23 points) fouled out in the first OT and Paul Pierce couldn’t get a shot off on the dribble against Smith’s defense to end that first extra period, you’d think Boston would still get the dub because of their veteran savvy. But no, the wheels on Boston’s confidence had come off well before then and they allowed Atlanta to score the first 10 points of double OT in a 123-111 win. It was a back-to-back for Boston so there is some leniency due there, but still, it was a sixth straight loss, the most in a row in the KG era. … What threats can Doc Rivers throw out there after this dumpster fire of a loss? He already told everyone he’d trade them. … New Cavaliers Wayne Ellington and Marreese Speights got the Cavaliers’ home crowd in their corner in the fourth quarter of their win over Milwaukee when their buckets helped the Cavs come back from a 14-point hole to take a one-point lead halfway through. The 113-108 win couldn’t have happened without a sharp second unit. Without Cleveland’s starters on the floor, the Cavs got after it to knife into the Bucks’ lead, aided by a hail of turnovers, and eventually get up seven with four minutes left. … Not to diss Luke Walton but we didn’t expect the Cavs’ TV analyst scream “basketball at its best!” after a Walton-to-Shaun Livington give-and-go. … After a nasty dribble-drive breakdown move by Brandon Jennings got the Bucks within two after freezing Alonzo Gee, a mask-less Kyrie Irving (35 points) tried to one-up him with a Rondo-esque fake behind-the-back dime before converting the layup. Only problem was Ersan Ilyasova (30 points) took the charge. Still, it illustrated the point of how fun the Jennings-Irving matchup can be. … Friday night was a night of blowouts in the Association. In Miami after an early deficit, the Heat’s 26-4 run overlapping the second and third quarter neutered the Pistons’ power to score a South Beach upset in a 110-88 win. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James combined for 52 points and looked like a WWE tag team where one would take over for the other in stretches. … The best part was when Bron tackled a fan like Patrick Willis after sinking a $75K halfcourt shot at halftime with a hook shot. That fan might have a broken rib today and wouldn’t mind at all. Awesome shot, even better reaction. … Hit the jump to hear how Pau and Dwight made it look easy together. …
Boston Grasps Defeat From The Jaws Of Victory; The Lakers Figure Out How To Play Together
