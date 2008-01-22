The Fisher King

Yesterday was a hoop head’s dream, with all sorts of games on TV, all day long. Monday kicked off with Celtics/Knicks at MSG and we were there. There was a playoff atmosphere at the Garden (or as close as it can get for a Knicks game), but the Knicks locker room was pretty loose before the game. Nate Robinson was singing at his locker (we think it was “Duffle Bag Boy”) and cracking jokes. Nate played well (15 points, four boards, two dimes, two steals), but the Knicks still got cracked, 109-93 … In the second half, the Knicks actually cut the lead to nine, but then KG went to work, putting Zach in the blender over and over again, and suddenly the lead was 20. By the way, in the first half KG was slapping the floor on defense and did some thing on all fours like he was going to eat Jared Jeffries alive when he was at the top of the key with the ball. Jeffries wisely gave it up … There were a bunch of NY Giants at the game (Plax, Aaron Ross, Steve Smith and R.W. McQuarters) sitting front row. Every time they were shown on the jumbotron, the place went crazy and gave them a standing O … Kendrick Perkins was like the “Cloverfield” monster, going for a career-high 22 points in the first half. Perk finished with 24 … Speaking of Cloverfield, we caught it this weekend â€“ much better than we expected. The reviews we were reading all killed it, but it’s definitely worth seeing. And any time they have to post this

in the window by the box office, you know it’s going to be an experience … The late game last night, Lakers/Nuggets, started off like it was going to be a shootout, but Derek Fisher of all people buried the Nuggets. He was knocking down everything he put up – with most of his buckets coming right in the grill of Allen Iverson … Kobe was in straight “facilitator” mode (11 assists), barely looking to shoot at all through the first three quarters. Time and time again, he’d drive the lane and then kick it out to Fish, who would put it right in A.I.’s mug. Melo went down with an ankle injury late in the first half and it was pretty much a wrap after that … After the game, Bryant said that the Lakers “played with a full passion bucket tonight.” … Multiple games yesterday came down to the final shot. In Orlando, the Magic knocked off the Pistons on a Rashard Lewis 12-footer as time ran out. Orlando would have never been in a spot to win though without a steady stream of off-balance buckets from Hedo Turkoglu in the second half. Hedo finished with 26 … The balanced attack that Detroit puts out there every night is crazy. Their top six guys all scored between 11 and 21 points yesterday … Portland/Atlanta came down to a last-second shot in OT, as Travis Outlaw stuck the game winner from the top of the key as time expired. How far has Outlaw come that he’s getting the shot at the end of games? It feels like as recently as the start of this year, people were saying he’s a bust â€“ now he’s getting the call (and making the shot) in winning time, even though guys like Brandon Roy and Lamarcus Aldridge are on the floor … Ryan Gomes was a beast in Oakland yesterday, leading the T-Wolves to just their second road win of the year with 35 and 11 boards. Down one, Baron Davis had a chance to win the game as time ran out but he missed a layup, followed up by a missed tip-in from Al Harrington as the buzzer went off … Whenever Pat Riley decides that enough’s enough and goes on vacation for the rest of the season, Dwyane Wade might go with him. How many times can this guy have an otherworldly game and still not get a win out of it? Miami has only won two of their last 19 games, in a stretch where Wade has had games of 36, 41, 48, 37 and 34 points â€“ all losses. Last night he was from another planet against Cleveland, going for 42 in 40 minutes in another loss for the Heat … Did you catch LeBron referring to himself as “King James” in the third person? As in, “King James is ready to rock and roll.” He’s earned it. Now if it was Damon Jones (who we can absolutely picture doing the same thing), we’d be killing him … The four contestants for this year’s Slam Dunk contest were officially announced yesterday: Dwight Howard, Gerald Green, Rudy Gay and Jamario Moon. We’ll have a full breakdown and predictions on the site later on today … How great was ‘Cuse/G’Town last night? That game had a Big East Championship/NCAA Tourney vibe to it. It was another one that went to OT, with the Hoyas outlasting the ‘Cuse. Jim Boeheim’s crew is just too young and they have no one who can put the ball in the basket … We’re out like checking Fish …