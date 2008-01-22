The Fisher King

Yesterday was a hoop head’s dream, with all sorts of games on TV, all day long. Monday kicked off with Celtics/Knicks at MSG and we were there. There was a playoff atmosphere at the Garden (or as close as it can get for a Knicks game), but the Knicks locker room was pretty loose before the game. Nate Robinson was singing at his locker (we think it was “Duffle Bag Boy”) and cracking jokes. Nate played well (15 points, four boards, two dimes, two steals), but the Knicks still got cracked, 109-93 … In the second half, the Knicks actually cut the lead to nine, but then KG went to work, putting Zach in the blender over and over again, and suddenly the lead was 20. By the way, in the first half KG was slapping the floor on defense and did some thing on all fours like he was going to eat Jared Jeffries alive when he was at the top of the key with the ball. Jeffries wisely gave it up … There were a bunch of NY Giants at the game (Plax, Aaron Ross, Steve Smith and R.W. McQuarters) sitting front row. Every time they were shown on the jumbotron, the place went crazy and gave them a standing O … Kendrick Perkins was like the “Cloverfield” monster, going for a career-high 22 points in the first half. Perk finished with 24 … Speaking of Cloverfield, we caught it this weekend â€“ much better than we expected. The reviews we were reading all killed it, but it’s definitely worth seeing. And any time they have to post this
in the window by the box office, you know it’s going to be an experience … The late game last night, Lakers/Nuggets, started off like it was going to be a shootout, but Derek Fisher of all people buried the Nuggets. He was knocking down everything he put up – with most of his buckets coming right in the grill of Allen Iverson … Kobe was in straight “facilitator” mode (11 assists), barely looking to shoot at all through the first three quarters. Time and time again, he’d drive the lane and then kick it out to Fish, who would put it right in A.I.’s mug. Melo went down with an ankle injury late in the first half and it was pretty much a wrap after that … After the game, Bryant said that the Lakers “played with a full passion bucket tonight.” … Multiple games yesterday came down to the final shot. In Orlando, the Magic knocked off the Pistons on a Rashard Lewis 12-footer as time ran out. Orlando would have never been in a spot to win though without a steady stream of off-balance buckets from Hedo Turkoglu in the second half. Hedo finished with 26 … The balanced attack that Detroit puts out there every night is crazy. Their top six guys all scored between 11 and 21 points yesterday … Portland/Atlanta came down to a last-second shot in OT, as Travis Outlaw stuck the game winner from the top of the key as time expired. How far has Outlaw come that he’s getting the shot at the end of games? It feels like as recently as the start of this year, people were saying he’s a bust â€“ now he’s getting the call (and making the shot) in winning time, even though guys like Brandon Roy and Lamarcus Aldridge are on the floor … Ryan Gomes was a beast in Oakland yesterday, leading the T-Wolves to just their second road win of the year with 35 and 11 boards. Down one, Baron Davis had a chance to win the game as time ran out but he missed a layup, followed up by a missed tip-in from Al Harrington as the buzzer went off … Whenever Pat Riley decides that enough’s enough and goes on vacation for the rest of the season, Dwyane Wade might go with him. How many times can this guy have an otherworldly game and still not get a win out of it? Miami has only won two of their last 19 games, in a stretch where Wade has had games of 36, 41, 48, 37 and 34 points â€“ all losses. Last night he was from another planet against Cleveland, going for 42 in 40 minutes in another loss for the Heat … Did you catch LeBron referring to himself as “King James” in the third person? As in, “King James is ready to rock and roll.” He’s earned it. Now if it was Damon Jones (who we can absolutely picture doing the same thing), we’d be killing him … The four contestants for this year’s Slam Dunk contest were officially announced yesterday: Dwight Howard, Gerald Green, Rudy Gay and Jamario Moon. We’ll have a full breakdown and predictions on the site later on today … How great was ‘Cuse/G’Town last night? That game had a Big East Championship/NCAA Tourney vibe to it. It was another one that went to OT, with the Hoyas outlasting the ‘Cuse. Jim Boeheim’s crew is just too young and they have no one who can put the ball in the basket … We’re out like checking Fish …
Good thing magic won, never would of heard the end of it, biggest travel ever on chauncey on game tying trey. Four steps like honestly how can u not call that
I KNO bill I thought no one else saw it. Chauncey forgot to dribble and literally stepped into that trey. I cant wait to see all the highlights, stupid school made me miss all the games, and that includes the nite ones cause i was doin an essay. Fukin university
So are celts contenders??
Everyone’s thoughts?
randolph with a putback dunk vs the celts. when was the last time he dunked period.
Dime conviently forgot to add that the Nuggets had a pretty good comeback in the third but things seemed to slip away after that (thank god people watch these games on t.v, because if we had to depend on you folks commentary and recaps we would all be lost). The Nuggets lost against the Lakers with Carmelo, so I doubt the outcome would have been any different with him in the game…just a bunch of extra jacked up shots the Nuggets didn’t need.
And i’m starting to wonder what type of Coach Karl is…having them double team Kobe (even after the first half of the game) just to let him continue to pass the ball to Fisher to jack up those treys (the majority of thosed supposed treys in Iversons “mug” came as a result of him trying to help out on Kobe, which i’m sure is what Karl told him to do). You would think he would have changed the plan up during the half, but I guess not. SMH, though again the Nuggets did show some life in the 3rd by catching up and taking the lead, I don’t know what happen after that…thats when it went down hill…and is it me, or do the Nuggets have extremely bad luck? They stay injured.
i am a Moon fan but my money is still on G-money to win the dunk contest. He has nothing else happening for him so he gotta show something right? And D-Ho aint got no chance in hell, bigs dont win the contest no more, the smalls with big hops get all the love now cuz hangtime is what gets you the points, with power then extra merits.
Travis Outlaw is becoming one of them current players that you get caught surprised when their jumper doesnt go in. Name your top 5 of these automatic J’s folks. mine would be (not in order):
1. ray allen
2. nash
3. nowitski
4. AI
5. Redd
i have tony parker, calderon and travis outlaw as notables. this should spark some interesting debate cuz i cant think right now but you jus know u missed a lot…
Are you serious Tony Parker automatic jumpshot? I love the dude but automatic?
And you didn’t even mention Mamba or RIP…
Are you drunk?
Just wanna tell everybody that someone is impersonating the REAL STR8BALLER. Bro, it ain’t cool son. For real, get your own name and if u wanna say first, second or third do it under your OWN name.
In terms of bball, do you wanna know why Miami keeps losing? 2 words, D + Wade. He took 29 shots while Superman only took 8 shots. How can you play with Shaq and have only 7 assists? I never played point in my life but had I played with Shaq, I would LEAD THE DAMN LEAGUE in assists. I would feed the big fella early in the game for him to get the other teams bigs in foul trouble, then I’d take over in the second half.
But hey, Pat Riley knows best.
Speaking of Riley, I watched a movie the other night about that All-Black Texas Western team that beat Adolph Rupp’s Kentucky squad and guess who was their star player? yes… PAT RILEY.
crazy huh?
I’m out like punks tryin to use name.
p.s. Fisher got revenge on what A.I. did to him in the finals a while back. Look out A.I., cause next time you play the Hawks, Tyronne Lue might try something
The important question bout the Slam Dunk Conest is:
Can Gerald Green come up with something creative this year?
[www.squidoo.com]
This might be the last chance that Gerlad Green has for an announcer to say his name on an NBA telecast.
Very disapointed in the dunk contest contestants. Nothing excites me there even the slightest.
dont count out dwight , after getting robbed last yr maybe we will see the kiss the rim dunk and im sure he will come up with something creative. and bigs can get up there too remember stats under the leg?
it took outlaw 4yrs to adjust to the league and loose the bust label,so dont give up on gerald just yet with his athletic ability and smoother shot i think he will break out soon enough. then again for every tmac outlaw theres been the kwames and ebis and telfairs. dime can you run a blog on what guys like eddy curry, josh smith, telfair, and ebi would have learned from college ball and how would it affect their game now?
I hear you on Gerald Green. He can shoot and he has crazy athleticsm. Kind of like… oh Kedrick Brown.
His ball handling and ability to create his own shot is the thing holding him up.
actually Lamarcus fouled out and joe johnson was on B-Roy like shit on velcro that’s why travis took that shot not to mention he caused all sorts of trouble for josh smith off the dribble all game long
NY J
I think for Eddy, it’s obvious. He coulda gone to school and learned how to pass outta double teams cuz I’m always open, but Zach went to college and he still can’t pass outta double teams. Every guy that came outta high school, and is garbage, would have been a better player if they had gone to college. Kwame coulda gone to GTown and learned from Zo, Pat and Deke as well as JT III, but he never learned to play basketball so he sucks. Ebi coulda used 3-4 years at Lute Olson U. What’s he done in his career? Even Outlaw woulda been a better player had he gone to Miss State, but yeah, Eddy sucks at passin out of double teams cuz I’m always open
JC
The Jed,
Have you seen some of the dunks Moon and Gay have thrown down this year? I’ll assume you haven’t based on your comments. If you don’t like this year’s contestants, who the hell else would you rather see in it? And remember, it’s only guys who are in their first, second or third year in the league that are eligible.
I for one can’t wait for the dunk contest.
The dunk contest should be good. Hopefully Rudy Gay puts on a show and Dwight won’t get screwed over again.
I agree with Brown, Rudy Gay and Jamario Moon had some sick dunks. I’d say one them would win. I didn;t really like Gerald Green’s dunks last year and Howard is better with props than actual dunks.
It’s the fans that are voting this year so it might turn out to be a popularity contest, advantage to Dwight Howard. Even the judges decision counts as a single vote, pretty gay. Some stupid kid in Orlando might be voting for Dwight on alll his dunks. Ijust hopes he keeps his stickers at home this time.
Btw, i’m preditcting Jamario Moon wins it…
Howard should have won the dunk contest last year. but Rudy Gay is a beast i expect something special from him this year. And dont sleep on that Moon Cat people say he got something up his sleeve!!
This should be the best dunk contest since Vince Cater’s. Gay and Moon have some of the nastiest dunks I’ve seen this year. Gay’s dunk over Scolla(Houston Rockets) was nasty. I would probably replace Dwight. Thank god Nate Robinson didn’t get a invite.
Billups did travel but if u chk the replay Lewis traveled too on that last shot. so they’re even
chi it out
[sports.espn.go.com]
Good thing’s Dwight in the Dunk Contest again. And to all the judges, please watch the dunk VERY CLOSELY before giving a score. Cats are getting so creative nowadays to stick to tomahawk and free throw jams anymore. So please……
A decent comeback game from Kwame with 7pts, 11rebs. At least he is not busting as bad as 2006 #1 pick Bargnani…Aldridge would have made the raps a contender…oops.
The MVP Award is on the line for Kobe during the next 2 months (without bynum and ariza). If every game during the next eight weeks looks like last night – Kobe is the MVP. Intersting that Kobe and Wade have basically flipped roles this year (gunner vs facilitator).
Watching the games last night, here’s a trade that should work and I’d like to see:
Memphis trades:
Pau
Mike Miller
Brian Cardinal
Chicago trades
Big Ben
Tyrus Thomas
Luol Deng
Nocioni
Chicago starts:
PG = Heinrich
SG = Sefolosha
SF = Mike Miller
PF = Joe Smith
C = Gasol
Memphis starts:
PG = Conley
SG = Rudy Gay
SF = Luol Deng
PF = Tyrus Thomas
C = Big Ben
Rudy gets my vote simply for his last name. Who do y’all think is gonna win it ?
kobeef
are u serious about that kwame comment
better than bargnani puh please
kwame is the worst number 1 ever followed closely by olowakandi.
jz smoove
iverson is my surprise on the list not parker
i rather have parker shooting from 20 out than iverson
but i need some peja and brent barry there
I dunno Ian – I was a fan of Bargs but lately he flat out stinks. Last 3 games head to head:
Bargs = 4pts, 3rebs (20% shooting, 20 min/game)
Kwame = 8pts, 9rbs (50% shooting, 25+min/game)
Big D.
Kobeef, you can’t base it on 3 games. I admit Bargnani is having a bad season compared to last year, but Kwame Brown has a terrible career. Plus he’s gained wait now and looks slower and less athletic than he has in the past.
Bargnani is a more of a shooter, he’ll eventually get his game back.
Kwame is far from my favourite player but you have to admit that it is interesting that through most of his career he has been the league’s whipping boy while others (like Bargs, Okafor, Dirk) are handled with patience.
Kwame just turned 25 and is only now entering his physical prime. If he was drafted as a senior he’d still be in his rookie contract – so I’d say it is not reasonable to consider his career a finished product.
yo mind you that the heat haven’t won a game at all this entire month….their last win was in the last year a win over the jazz.. wow shaq has declined faster than a ruben studdards career man…. and im a heat fan and im going nuts…. they are 8 and fricken 32….. eight games in the entire season?..it started in october..
Come on Kobeef, Okafor won rookie of the year, Nowitzky improved pretty fast, and Bargnani just turned 21. Btw, Nowitzky wasn’t a number one pick, he was the 9th.
At the same time, it’s Kwame’s 7th year in the NBA, how much more time do you want to give the fool.
Funny….Headline above says Fisher King, but has a pic of Kobe.
NBA Slam Dunk contest sucks. The late 1980s was when the dunk contest was at its best. The NBA should eliminate it for a year or two, then bring it back just to generate new interest.
Dwight Howard in the dunk contestr again? I didn’t know losers were invited back the immediate following year. Didn’t the NBA have some rule that only players in the league 3yrs or less can compete in the dunk contest?
i agree on Rip and Peja having automatic J’s. sorry for the overlook. i dont agree wholly on Kobe being automatic, is this during a night he is shooting 8-25 or 10/35? i also agree on parker shouldnt be on the list, i guess i jus saw most of his games where he seems to be sticking everything and left an imprint on my mind, especially the teardrops.
dunk contest forecast: moon vs green, finals. ofcourse i am biased for the Raps. and dont sleep on gerald green jus yet, he is crazy talented he jus hasnt figured it out yet, maybe next year or so.
Myrie, Dwight is only in his third year fool, everyone knows that.
Top Gun–
You need to be corrected. This is Dwight Howard’s fourth season in the league. Before you start calling out “fool” you might want to check your facts.
Georgetown game was good but shouldn’t have been that close. Georgetown honestly has to find a way adjust out of the Princeton offense when that three is not falling. They shoot way to many and when they are not falling allow other teams to coast or either take the lead. Still I was glad they eeked out the win.
The top 10 teams in the West are just crazy. Right now you could have a winning record and still not make the playoffs.
The battle for that 7th and 8th spot will be nasty come season end.
A lot of cats feel the season doesn’t really start till after the All-Star game because that is when teams have had time to gel, trades have happened (even though we still waiting for a big one this season), and cats start looking at where they are at playoff wise. Some teams who know they won’t make the playoffs just throw it in the tanker.
It so doesn’t look good for Miami.
For real if I am some of those other teams…BULLS or ROCKETS…looking at D-Wade play, I am trying to trade about 2 to 3 players and some picks and cash to get him.
I feel like his body and game or waisting away at this point in Miami.
Fisher was plain silly last night, his shot was so pure. Just crazy. R.T. really gives the Lakers an unspoken boost too.
Detroit and Atlanta both had their games and gave them up. Specially Atlanta.
Atl. needs a reliable pg with the quickness. It’s going to be interesting to see how the legs of Detroit and San An. hold up, those are two teams that have been keeping what they got for a while, and sometimes they both appear old.
I fear we may see Shaq on Pros vs. Joes soon.
Kobe is a scorer, that doesn’t necessarily equate to having an automatic J…
TP’s jumper is far from being on auto
Rip’s J is like water..
Redd’s jumper is pure
Peja…. Jimmy is like smooth booty
Winski’s…nasty J
RayRay’s J……is like Old English
Now here’s the question. If Wade does decide to pack it in for the rest of the season, how many people on this site would be tearing him apart for not playing hard all season long?
Kind of the same way people treated T-Mac when he was losing in Orlando and admitted to not playing 100% all the time.
jz smoove u werent wrong all of tps games are like that he hits all his jumpers and his teardrops
kobeef
comon man u cant have dirk on the list hes a star
emeka wasnt a number one and hes good
andrea is a shooter hell be ok
kwame sucks real bad
First Emeka was a number one, and yes he is good. He graduated from colloge in three years with a degree in Finace, I fI remeber correctly. From UConn that aint easy…
Kobe would be a hard dude to coach, and Phil would be a hard dude to have as a coach. The color guys last night said that Jackson had said before the game that Phil expected Kobe to put up a lot of shots, I swear Kobe was purposly looking for the pass, just to show he could. He was playing with the guys out there. It is almost like it is too weasy for him, he needs to invent other challenges. I am sure that his game was a response last night to Phil and everybody that is saying that he has to carry this team. One thing that we all have to respect about Kobe is that he lets his game do the talking. Can anybody remember a time when Kobe said somethng and could not back it up (colorado excluded)?
Desrat, Ian is right – Emeka was picked second behind Dwight.
Considering JSmoove, Al Jefferson, Iguodala, and Deng were picked after him, he has to be considered somewhat of a disappointment – but it never gets said. Evidence of this is his contract negotiations with the Bobcats which currently have him rejecting their deal which is rumored to be a long way below $10 mil per year..much less than many starting centres. Emeka is currently fighting with Nazr Mohammed for his starting spot.
Dirk is 5 years older than Kwame and was OK but not great until his 3rd or 4th season…which means Kwame doesn’t need to show something until next year if we want to compare him with Dirk accurately.
Apparently the Raps are considering hiring a one-on-one coach to get Bargs back on track which is to say his development is off-target.
All this to say as much as Kwame is the target of a lot of criticism he is not all that bad – or cannot be considered to be – yet.
Did any catch Reggie Miller call Marcus Camby’s jump shot unorthodox?? Like Reggie has got room to talk. His jumper was almost “all-time” ugly. It works for both of them though.
Steve I caught that. LOL but Camby sinked that one he was talking about nicely lol. Still worst shot in the game has to be Shawn Marion.
LOL watch Shaq try to show out in the All Star game to show he is still notches above all the other bigs like that is going to salvage something. His team still booboo right now. I won’t front I do love when Shaq try to bring the ball up the court like he a pg. LOL.
Is this going to be another year LeBron purposely goes for MVP of the All-Star game. I can’t stand when players (Kobe) go for the MVP on purpose instead of letting it just come to them.
Man I know Tracy shouldn’t be in it, and he said he probably won’t. Still I will miss the off the glass joints he delivers in the games. He was the first to do it in All-Star games and I love it!
Man I wish Jamal Crawford could be in the game this year. He been delivering some sick moves and I know he could pull off 1 to 2 in the game.
I predict this year will have the most Alley -oops ever.
Wade will have the sickest plays.
Steve, Camby’s shot is terrible, Reggie’s was GOAT level (shooting ONLY) so it only worked for one of them.
Kobeef, Kwame’s been around since ’01, so he should’ve shown up years ago. Sorry, but that book is closed, and it’s titled “BUST – The Life and Times of the Softest Player in the Game.” Check out chapter 5 for a how-to guide on missing dunks and layups or chapter 2 on how to let a tongue-lashing ruin your mindset and your career instead of toughen you up. Kwame is the on-going legacy of Michael Jordan’s competitive will and also the last player he completely ruined. He’s David Stern’s argument for an age limit personified. Give that kid 2 years with Coach K, things could’ve been soooo different..
Kwame really is that bad. I watched him play for the Wizards.
Also, how about Nick Young for dunk contest?
kobeef
comon u dont have to be better than everyone in your draft
just good so u arent a bust like kwame
u need to get dirk out of the conversation cuz kwame in never getting an mvp vote
desrat
u r the best do u know who d howard is??
why they only let 4 people in the dunk contest now? Kobeef Dirk wasnt great till his 3rd or 4th year that means he was good in his 2nd. Fuck Kwame let him die slow. Emeka still puts doubledoubles up. He can come to Philly. Thad Young starting to ball next year he’ll be a problem.