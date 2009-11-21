Smoove Criminal

At some point during the fourth quarter, as the Hawks were getting all they could handle from the Rockets and seemed on the verge of their first home loss of the season, Dominique Wilkins said the same thing you’re gonna hear from a bunch of opposing team announcers about the Rockets this year: “This is a GOOD basketball team!” in a surprised tone … In what might have been the most entertaining finish of the year, Houston went up by seven midway through the fourth when Aaron Brooks dusted Joe Johnson on a crossover/hesitation along the baseline for a layup. The Hawks put together a quick rally over the next two minutes and grabbed the lead on a Jamal Crawford three. Marvin Williams (29 pts, 9 rebs) stretched the lead when he came flying out of nowhere to follow-dunk a J.J. miss, Al Horford got a dunk off a turnover, and another Crawford triple put ATL up by 10 with two minutes left. But just when you were about to see what other competitive games were on League Pass, the Rockets pulled the Jason Voorhees act and got back up. Kyle Lowry‘s and-one got Houston within two points with 30 seconds left, and when Mike Bibby bricked a three, the Rockets had a chance to tie or win. Brooks drew the D and got Luis Scola a great look, but he lost the ball. As usual, Carl Landry (18 pts, 8 rebs) was in the right place at the right time, recovering the loose ball and getting fouled going up. Landry knocked down the game-tying free throws, giving the Hawks the ball with five seconds left. Inbounds to Bibby, he missed a pull-up J, but then Josh Smith swooped down the lane and put in a tip dunk just before the buzzer to win the game … You know how you could tell it was a great play? Smith actually had a reaction on his face … Here’s how Pacers announcer Quinn Buckner described LeBron: “He’s Larry Bird‘s size, but he moves like T.J. Ford.” LeBron actually has about 40 pounds on Larry during his playing days, but you get the point … LeBron (40 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts) dominated the last five minutes after the Cavs came back from a fourth-quarter deficit: He took a hit from T.J. and banked in a runner plus the foul, spun into the lane for a layup, hit a few free throws, and dropped a deep three with under a minute to go that was the dagger … Maybe Monta Ellis kinda knew what he was talking about when he said he was Golden State’s only good defensive player. Monta guarded Brandon Roy for most of Warriors/Blazers, and got two crucial steals from B-Roy in the fourth quarter as GS pulled away; one leading to a breakaway dunk for Monta (34 pts, 8 asts, 6 stls) and another for Vlad Radmanovic. Already frustrated by that point, Roy (17 pts, 6-17 FG) almost lost it a few minutes later after he was called for a foul when Monta ran him over on his way to an and-one that put Portland away … Other big stat lines from Friday: Chris Bosh had 29 points and 12 boards in a win over Miami; Tyreke Evans put up 29 and 10 assists in a loss to the Mavs; Kevin Durant scored 35 and James Harden added 25 and four steals to lead OKC past the Wizards; Brandon Jennings put up 29 points and seven dimes in a win over Charlotte; Rudy Gay posted 33 points and 10 boards to beat the Sixers; and Carmelo scored 37 in a loss to the Clippers … The Magic got Vince Carter precisely to do what he did against the Celtics last night. With the rest of the team struggling and Boston threatening to take over in the fourth quarter, Vince willed himself to buckets on a night where his jumper wasn’t falling (26 pts, 10-29 FG) and allowed Orlando to pull off a big road win against a contending rival … Anyone else get the impression the Knicks really out-thought themselves with this Allen Iverson thing? You’ve got a chance to replace Chris Duhon and bolster a backcourt whose best players are Nate Robinson and Larry Hughes — not to mention get A.I. for pretty cheap — so what’s the problem? Reportedly Donnie Walsh wanted to get A.I., but Mike D’Antoni and owner James Dolan were worried about team chemistry. You know, because things were so harmonious with the 2-9 Knicks in the first place. And with Dolan’s track record, we know he’s the owner, but why does he still trust himself to have any say in personnel moves? … We’re out like A.I. in MSG …
Stay classy New York.
Wow, Knicks thinkin about Teamchemistry… At 2-9 i would def think different…
I think D’Antoni shot down the idea after dealing with the Marbury situation last year. I love my Knicks, but no way Lebron is dumb enough to come to such a dysfunctional organization.
Dolan = Worst owner in the NBA.
is it me or did JJ stink in the crunch for the hawks…
JJ is clutch but when it comes to creating 1 on 1 you wont find much better than j crawford… jj is the more senior player on the team but when it comes to clutch time crawford should be the guy..
Something tells me both Walsh and D’antoni got F’s in chemistry
Gotta wonder how bad J Smoove’s ankle was last year. Absolute beast this year.
Fuck the Knicks
They may just be the sorriest organization in sports
They’re excuses don’t even make sense.
They gave DUHON $6 million a year, nuff said.
EPIC FAIL
Dolan sucks
BUT THERE IS NO OWNER WORSE THAN dONALD sTERLING!!
young cash money is for real !
i wonder if he’ll hit the rookie wall this year
his speed and craftiness remind me of a young ai
that makes me wonder… the young ai…
Dolan is an asshole! He has already killed the organization for so many years! Getting AI isn’t the answer and won’t slove all their problems but atleast its an upgrade from Duhon.
Any way they have already given up on this season and waiting for next season so why not give the knicks fans something to watch and cheer?
Fuck Dolan and the Knicks organization for treating their fans like shit!
Well, A.I. has a track record of causing even more of a ruckus than Marbury when things don’t go his way. Throw in the fact that most people take up for him and it’s even more than a problem. It’s true the Knicks aren’t going anywhere anyway, but who’s to say Iverson won’t trip in New York?
so…no one’s gonna mention KG shouting to Sheed “we gon bully these niggas!” ? LOL
Things I learned today:
1. That Celtic-Orlando game was UGLY. Brick after brick, turnovers almost every possestion, etc. Damn, my eyes actually hurt.
2. Yeah, yeah, I know VC kinda won it for us, but seeing him shoot jumper after jumper is NOT what I expected from him to establish himself on a contender. VC, this aint the Raps or the Nets, fool. Stop jacking like that.
3. BOTTOM LINE: We won. With the Celts having a full line up, and us losing one of our BEST players, we still won. Let it fucking rain, haters.
4. Why the fuck is Dime shoving AI to everyone’s throat? New York has nothing to lose, New York is already damaged goods, blah blah. But WHAT THE HELL’S WRONG IF THEY DIDN’T SIGN AI? Why yall acting so angry your favorite asshole didnt get signed?
Getting AI might ruin the what?! That’s new. Didn’t know you also needed chemistry in losing…
Celtics beat Cavs.
Cavs beat Magic .
Magic beat Celtics.
Cleveland has got to be the only team that always beats up on injured teams. Anyone saw pacers cavs last night??? I remember seeing lebron jump into the lane with no one touching him and drawing an and1 on dhantay. Nba refs are just waiting for lebron to jump and they’re calling some kind of foul. Couldn’t watch the game, it was ugly and boring. (watching lebron shoot so many free throws)
Grizz’ Heisley is the worst owner in the NBA. Followed by Charlotte’s George Shinn. Then Dolan and Sterling (although The Donald is making some climb from the bottom due to his recent spendings). And I will put Phoenix’s Sarver to round up the Worst 5.
DIME, what exactly does this mean?:
The Magic got Vince Carter precisely to do what he did against the Celtics last night.
Just wondering.
A better LeBron size comparison: He’s Magic’s size, but moves like Mike.
@ #16
In no way does LBJ move like Mike. Mike actually had a low post game, used something called ‘footwork’ (which no one has the balls to tell LBJ that he NEEDS) and had a midrange game. LeBron has a streaky 3point shot and bullies down the lane. Only comparison is their number.
Dime, come on now, show some love for the ‘Cuse. We pieced UNC last night. Wesley Johnson is for real.
Kessler is gonna KO Ward within 6 rounds tonight.
And yall talk like J-Smoove has no chance at the ASG smh.
Please stop talking about AI! He fucked himself.
No, Monta did not know what he was talking about when he said he could play D. He neve knows what he is talking about.
Kendrick Perkins is pathetic, KG needs to stop, Pierce is so overrated it isn’t funny, and friggin Scalabrine…I don’t even know what to do with him. It almost killed me to watch that game.
Wow. If I had to put money on it, I wouldn’t have put the Hawks at #1 in the league. As a Knick fan, I’m mostly enthused about Crawford finally getting a chance to play in the playoffs. He’s a good person
how come rockets don’t even have one game nationally televised?
Thats a shame….
LOL cause the Rockets have no STAR^
Anyway Houston Up and even though the loss hurts it was still good to see the Rockets hanging in, plus that is a game that could go either way.
Don’t look now but the Rockets are giving your more powerful teams runs. Beat the Lakers and Kobe had to get 40 the first time to beat them. Took Atl down to the wire.
Only thing is the playoffs are 7 game series and that what will take them out provided they make it and also the lack of a go-to-guy unless McGrady comes back and can be that.
Anyway Houston Up! Stay healthy!
OH and keep it up about A.I. DIME I love it and hope he gets on somewhere. Keep up the press!
Dime, good to see the witty smack titles back. For a while you guys just had generic stuff like “Hawks beat Rockets, Lebron drops 40.” Much better
I’d just like to point something out – I was sifting through the guide on my direcTV and came across the Magic/Celtics game – the description started like this… “J.J. Redick and the Magic…” – I didn’t push select to read the rest. Are you F-ing kidding me? Of all the guys you can put up there, they go with Redick? Jokes. Unless it said, “J.J. Redick and the rest of the Magic bench will watch D-Wight Howard and Vince Carter try to beat the Celtics” then that shit is crazy.
Speaking of which, when they signed Vince were they hoping he’d take more shots than points scored? That being so, he did put the Celtics away I guess.
Ty Lawson is an absolute beast. He was the most important player in college basketball last year, and this year he comes in and does the same ish he did in College.
The Knicks are fucking idiots – how can chemistry matter with a team that will see at least half their roster gone next year – at the very least, half? Dumb. I hope they lose forever.
Unless the Bobcats are going to sign Felton next year, they should try to trade him and then sign AI. I really like Felton, but I don’t think the Bobcats do, and why lose him for nothing?
brandon jennings = MVP
dwight loves to dunk over and above perkins. he just beasted him on one spin move. nasty.
ATL and Mavs ballin early.
1. – lyrics suck
7. – anyone who says FAIL is just a fuckin’ idiot – or an EPIC idiot
19. – you’re wrong, cancel your bets
Bird will school Lebron.
[sports.yahoo.com]
J-Smoove ain’t the only one to beat the buzzer…now what do you think D’Antoni is gonna do with Nate’s minutes, and how about signing AI as a result now, since Nate’s gonna be stuck in the doghouse for sure. After he did this, his stat line for the game read:
6 mins 0-1 from the floor. I guess he got benched and will be benched for a while
“You know, because things were so harmonious with the 2-9 Knicks in the first place” lol
@34, D’Antoni is looking for reasons to get pissed – I dont’ know why, he has plenty. Nate grabbed the ball, saw the clock turn red on the other end, then fired the ball at the hoop. I’ve seen players shoot at their hoops after the buzzer before. I don’t think it’s a big deal. Now if they counted that shit, or he shot as soon as he touched the ball, that might be something. Mike’s a dumb shit, dude should have AI starting in his back court right now.
I’m pretty sure Nate Robinson’s 3 pt shot at the wrong basket will be the first new post on dime, first thing I checked after I watched the clip was the box score, Nate Robinson Minutes Played 6:02, well deserved, for a team that’s 3-9 you can’t be doing some crazy HS ish like that, NBA ain’t Rainer Beach.
Mike D’Antoni is overrated. He’ll be fired during the summer when NO ONE signs with the Knicks.
ok how come no metion on how bad the refs were?!?!?
Not bitching about the loss, but it was like the refs were the six man (for olando) out there.