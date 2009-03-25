Sneak Peak at Under Armour Basketball

Earlier today Pat and I hit up the Under Armour Product Preview. And while you might know Under Armour for their football products they are getting ready for a big push into the realm of basketball.

The apparel we saw today definitely will attract hoopers. Everything from compression apparel to stuff you can lounge in. Check out the University of Maryland’s jerseys…yup, you guessed it, made by Under Armour.

We were both impressed with what they have coming out. We couldn’t take pics but expect some big things out of the Under Armour camp. What surprised us the most was the full body muscle repairing suit we got to take a glimpse at.

Wish we could tell you more about it but stay tuned because we’ll definitely have more info on it. Stay tuned to here and www.underarmour.com