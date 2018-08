In the new ad titled “Delivery Service” by the NBA, Amar’e Stoudemire, Rudy Gay and DeAndre Jordan try their hands at delivering tickets to fans. With the NBA season starting tonight, this commercial will be debuting across NBA platforms. Here’s an early look.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.