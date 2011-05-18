Sneak Peek: 2011 NBA Draft Caps

When I think of the NBA Draft, three things come to mind: 1) Becoming a millionaire, 2) Shaking hands with David Stern, and 3) Putting on the hat of the team that selected you. (Yes Kobe, you were drafted by the Hornets.) And last night at the Lottery, I was able to sneak some pictures of the 2011 NBA Draft Cap from adidas â€“ the first authentic piece of team apparel a player receives after being drafted. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
these hats are alright,they look airbrushed. not really feeling the double team emblem/shadow background style they went with. i think they tried to hard to have a modern feel when they should have just kept it old school. maybe have the team name or city on the front in CAPS and then the shadow emblem in the back, that would have been sweet
I think they look smooth. Brandon Knight is gonna look good wearing that Jazz hat.
@CTP
Fully agree
Dollar bin in less than a year
Awful.
Can’t they just come out with some 90’s looking NBA fitteds?
These look like cheap Taiwanese knock offs.
I think those hats look nice. I like the fade they have in there as well. Good look
Very very ugly. Jimmer is going to look real goofy wearing one of those
They look like hats you’d find in the window of a tourist shop… all sun faded and looking like they were originally purchased in the early 90’s.
I’d rock one of those.
Lol @8
They look like cheap knockoffs for real. They should keep it simple. Like the team logo on a solid color fitted. No need for fades or shadows. That’s stuff is early 2000s crap.
to all wanting a logo + solid colors… then why make a draft edition at all? i thought these looked nice.
Why do draft hats (NBA & NFL) consistently look so wack every year?
@ Hakasan
Make the draft editions have a propeller on top :P
Bring Back the Shark Tooth Hats!
Ugly hats, but I wiil buy it just because I’ve collected every hat since 2001.
very dope! i want a celtics one!