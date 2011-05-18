Sneak Peek: 2011 NBA Draft Caps

When I think of the NBA Draft, three things come to mind: 1) Becoming a millionaire, 2) Shaking hands with David Stern, and 3) Putting on the hat of the team that selected you. (Yes Kobe, you were drafted by the Hornets.) And last night at the Lottery, I was able to sneak some pictures of the 2011 NBA Draft Cap from adidas â€“ the first authentic piece of team apparel a player receives after being drafted. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.