Sneak Peek: adidas Basketball “The Difference” Commercial

11.22.11 7 years ago

Derrick Rose introduced the adidas adiZero Crazy Light as basketball’s lightest shoe in April. Now it’s back in a big way. Watch as Dwight Howard and Big Sean go from the gym to the club to the clear port.

Set to Big Sean’s “Dance (A$$) Remix,” this spot debuts tomorrow on ESPN, MTV, BET, Cartoon Network and Comedy Central.

What do you think?

