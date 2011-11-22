Sneak Peek: adidas Basketball “The Difference” Commercial

Derrick Rose introduced the adidas adiZero Crazy Light as basketball’s lightest shoe in April. Now it’s back in a big way. Watch as Dwight Howard and Big Sean go from the gym to the club to the clear port.
Set to Big Sean’s “Dance (A$$) Remix,” this spot debuts tomorrow on ESPN, MTV, BET, Cartoon Network and Comedy Central.
What do you think?
