Sneak Peek: NBA Launches New “BIG is On” TV Commercial

Today, the NBA unveiled its newest commercial campaign to launch the 2013-14 season — “BIG is On.” This ad will officially air tonight during the Spurs and Nuggets game, but in the meantime, you can get a sneak peek at it below. The spot features Damian Lillard, Gordon Hayward, Greg Monroe, Harrison Barnes, John Wall, Jrue Holiday, Kemba Walker, Kenneth Faried, Kyrie Irving, Mike Conley Jr. and Paul George, and is set to background music “This Little Light of Mine” by The Steeles.

Who are you most looking forward to watching this year?

