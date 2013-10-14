Sneak Peek: NBA Launches New “BIG is On” TV Commercial

#Video
10.14.13 5 years ago

Today, the NBA unveiled its newest commercial campaign to launch the 2013-14 season — “BIG is On.” This ad will officially air tonight during the Spurs and Nuggets game, but in the meantime, you can get a sneak peek at it below. The spot features Damian Lillard, Gordon Hayward, Greg Monroe, Harrison Barnes, John Wall, Jrue Holiday, Kemba Walker, Kenneth Faried, Kyrie Irving, Mike Conley Jr. and Paul George, and is set to background music “This Little Light of Mine” by The Steeles.

Who are you most looking forward to watching this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSNBA "Big Is On!"video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP