Sneak Peek: Nike Zoom Kobe VI iD

First Nike showed you Kobe Bryant‘s new signature shoe, and now they’re giving you a chance to design your own. Introducing the Nike Zoom Kobe VI iD, one of the most anticipated shoe releases of 2010. Through NIKEiD’s Facebook page, take a look at an exclusive preview of the customization options for the Zoom Kobe VI, design your own and anxiously wait until they go on sale Friday, December 24th.

Here are some of versions that have already been created:

What do you think?

