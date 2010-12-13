Sneak Peek: Nike Zoom Kobe VI iD

First Nike showed you Kobe Bryant‘s new signature shoe, and now they’re giving you a chance to design your own. Introducing the Nike Zoom Kobe VI iD, one of the most anticipated shoe releases of 2010. Through NIKEiD’s Facebook page, take a look at an exclusive preview of the customization options for the Zoom Kobe VI, design your own and anxiously wait until they go on sale Friday, December 24th.
Here are some of versions that have already been created:
What do you think?
that extended sole near the front will do wonders for slashers who are always cutting and moving laterally. not sure about the crocodile skin looking upper though. it just doesnt make any sense- especially since there is no real ergonomic reasoning behind it.
i think its suppose to be snake skins since kobe is the black mamba, come on have some imagination. as if everything on any shoe has ergonomic reasoning behind it. i love how light weight the kobe have been for years, i was a long distance runner in high school and the last 4 kobes could be compare to most track shoes in weight.