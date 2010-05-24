Sneaker Con: In Pictures

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.24.10

In you’re a New York City sneakerhead, then chances are I ran into you at Sneaker Con this past Saturday. Held down at 151 Sullivan Street, the place was packed with people buying, selling and trading kicks from sunrise to sunset. With probably a 95-to-5 guy/girl ratio, a phrase like “Where’d you get those?” was more common than “What’s your name?” And wearing my Parra x Nike Air Max 1s, I was even offered $700 for the shoes off my feet. Check out some pics from the event.

