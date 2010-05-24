Sneaker Con: In Pictures

In you’re a New York City sneakerhead, then chances are I ran into you at Sneaker Con this past Saturday. Held down at 151 Sullivan Street, the place was packed with people buying, selling and trading kicks from sunrise to sunset. With probably a 95-to-5 guy/girl ratio, a phrase like “Where’d you get those?” was more common than “What’s your name?” And wearing my Parra x Nike Air Max 1s, I was even offered $700 for the shoes off my feet. Check out some pics from the event.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
AP, please tell me you took the $700 and went home in your socks. I would’ve.
Haha. I thought about it, but Parra’s my dude! I love these shoes.
Crazy Man, 700 and you leave it on the table. I’d walk home nude in winter for 700
that red, white, yellow, blue air force ones from 6th picture from top… looks like the philippine flag colorway… sick!
please post a pic of the shoes you were offered $700 for. i want to see just how crazy you are.
@Papa Smurf
Here’s a link to the shoes:
[thehundreds.com]
You are nuts Aron….nuts! And I’ve seen the shoes.
those are definitely nice . . . but, man . . . $700? I couldn’t pass it up.
Those Parra Air Max 1’s are dope, but as a sneaker collector, I would of taken the $700 as well.
Prob would of bought those OG Jordan White Cement 3’s too.
I’m no statistician but sometimes we call “a 95-to-5 guy/girl ratio” a 19-to-1 guy/girl ratio.
The smaller numbers are easier for me to wrap my feeble mind around.
SayItAintSo, i feel you bro, i was thinkin the same thing. Aron, great work on this one. Awesome pics.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
damn… $700 for those kicks are good enough…
Aron made the smart move. someone would have to offer me ten times that to part with my Parra’s. had to travel all the way to the Dam to get them, no way i’m letting some kid take them. if it was any of my Patta’s… kid would be leaving with a broke face just for aksing.
Wow,, you were offered 700 for them? EW!
The soles are sweet, but man the rest is just plain ugly :|
yo those shoes are sick Aron.. but damn 700 though???